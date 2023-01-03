ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Iowa couple accused of drowning baby in bathtub because they feared she had meth in her blood

Two parents have been arrested for allegedly drowning their newborn in a bathtub because they feared authorities would find meth in her blood and remove custody of their older child. Brandon Thoma, 31, and Taylor Blaha, 24, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter, the Fort Dodge Police Department said on Wednesday. The couple also has a two-year-old son. An affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate WHO13 reveals that Ms Blaha gave birth to a baby girl on 16 November in the bathroom of her home in the 900 block of Central Avenue. She reportedly asked...
FORT DODGE, IA
Complex

5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver

Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Friend of CHP captain found dead had called police 1 year ago to request welfare check

SACRAMENTO -- New developments are coming to light in a bizarre murder mystery that sources say police are investigating as a possible murder-for-hire plot after a California Highway Patrol commander and her husband are both dead. Captain Julie Harding of CHP's Yuba-Sutter division was found dead by a single gunshot wound outside she and her estranged husband's second home in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sources tell CBS13 her death is being investigated as a suicide. Her husband, Michael Harding, was found murdered, dead by multiple gunshot wounds, on Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky after being reported missing a week prior. His...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s mother was using drugs before killing toddler and dumping him in the garbage, indictment says

The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon used drugs before killing him and dumping his body in the trash, according to a new indictment. Prosecutors in Chatham Couty, Georgia, accused 22-year-old Leilani Simon of striking Quinton with an unknown object and causing him “serious bodily injury” before reporting him missing on 5 October, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury on Thursday, WTOC reported. The night before, prosecutors said, she had met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug. Ms Simon then allegedly dumped Quinton’s body in a trash bin outside the Azalea Mobile Home Park,...
SAVANNAH, GA
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs

A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack

The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC

