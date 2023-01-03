Read full article on original website
Deming woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run
Authorities said evidence at the scene helped their investigation.
Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting
Minnesota prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with a deadly shooting at the Mall of America.
A US Woman Is Accused Of Murder After Hunting Down Her Stolen Car & The Debate Is Intense
A woman is facing first-degree murder charges in Missouri after tracking down her stolen car and confronting the person inside, in a case that's dividing opinions online. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, Missouri, was arrested late Wednesday after a shootout at a gas station in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.
Iowa couple accused of drowning baby in bathtub because they feared she had meth in her blood
Two parents have been arrested for allegedly drowning their newborn in a bathtub because they feared authorities would find meth in her blood and remove custody of their older child. Brandon Thoma, 31, and Taylor Blaha, 24, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of their infant daughter, the Fort Dodge Police Department said on Wednesday. The couple also has a two-year-old son. An affidavit obtained by NBC affiliate WHO13 reveals that Ms Blaha gave birth to a baby girl on 16 November in the bathroom of her home in the 900 block of Central Avenue. She reportedly asked...
Man told officers he was having a stroke — but he was put in jail and died, suit says
He was seen mouthing “help me” outside an Alabama Dollar General store and a customer called 911, according to the lawsuit.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Arkansas Mother Arrested After 6-Year-Old Boy Found Decomposing Under Hallway Floor in Home, Police Say
An Arkansas mother and another man have been arrested after police say they found a six-year-old boy dead, buried under a hallway floor of a home. The boy’s sister, also age six, is still alive but had to be taken to the hospital for what are believed to be burns to her scalp, authorities said.
Complex
5 Louisiana Officers Charged in Bloody Arrest That Led to Death of Unarmed Black Driver
Ronald Green didn’t make it home on May 10, 2019 when he was pulled over by state troopers in Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic violation. He was a 49-year-old Black man. When footage of the incident was released to the public, the police said that it was ‘unauthorized’ due to a pending investigation. Green can be heard in the footage screaming, “I’m scared,” as he’s being dragged across the ground while in handcuffs.
Friend of CHP captain found dead had called police 1 year ago to request welfare check
SACRAMENTO -- New developments are coming to light in a bizarre murder mystery that sources say police are investigating as a possible murder-for-hire plot after a California Highway Patrol commander and her husband are both dead. Captain Julie Harding of CHP's Yuba-Sutter division was found dead by a single gunshot wound outside she and her estranged husband's second home in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sources tell CBS13 her death is being investigated as a suicide. Her husband, Michael Harding, was found murdered, dead by multiple gunshot wounds, on Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky after being reported missing a week prior. His...
Quinton Simon’s mother was using drugs before killing toddler and dumping him in the garbage, indictment says
The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon used drugs before killing him and dumping his body in the trash, according to a new indictment. Prosecutors in Chatham Couty, Georgia, accused 22-year-old Leilani Simon of striking Quinton with an unknown object and causing him “serious bodily injury” before reporting him missing on 5 October, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury on Thursday, WTOC reported. The night before, prosecutors said, she had met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug. Ms Simon then allegedly dumped Quinton’s body in a trash bin outside the Azalea Mobile Home Park,...
Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs
A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
2 Oklahoma Brothers Exonerated Decades After Being Wrongfully Convicted In Separate Cases
Malcolm Scott spent more than 20 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Turns out, he wasn’t the only person in his family to be wrongfully convicted. Scott and his older brother Corey Atchinson were each convicted of separate murders in the 1990s and spent decades behind bars, before each was exonerated in a disturbing case of justice gone wrong.
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
Attorneys for suspect in rapper Takeoff's murder expect judge to lower bond to $300K
Patrick Clark could be out of custody within 24 to 48 hours if his attorneys complete a few more requests -- including turning in his passport card.
Joseph Elledge: ’48 Hours’ features Missouri murder
True-crime TV series 48 Hours will explore a high-profile, mid-Missouri murder case resolved in court earlier this year.
Washington Examiner
First openly transgender person executed in US for 2003 murder of ex-girlfriend
Missouri has executed Amber McLaughlin, 49, for the murder of her ex-girlfriend in 2003, making it the first time in the United States that an openly transgender person has been executed. McLaughlin died from lethal injection at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Corrections said. “I am sorry for...
