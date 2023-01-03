Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A Day Trip to Atlanta, GeorgiaEast Coast TravelerAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Related
Woman dies in fire at Buckhead townhome
A woman was killed and an Atlanta firefighter injured in a serious housefire in Buckhead on New Year’s Day, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
Motorcyclist in 'serious condition' after crash with school bus, police say
ATLANTA — A school bus wreck that left one person injured briefly shut down Bolton Road at Hollywood Road in northwest Atlanta Thursday morning. 11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the scene and captured video of a small school bus off the road and police cars nearby. Atlanta Police said around...
Buckhead fire claims life of ‘sweet elderly woman in her 90s,’ neighbors said.
ATLANTA — Neighbors in a Buckhead townhome community are back in their homes after a deadly fire forced them to evacuate. An elderly woman was killed in the fire that broke out Monday night. Witnesses told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden the victim was a “sweet elderly woman in her...
911 calls reveal chaos after boy fatally struck by truck near Atlanta rec center
Multiple 911 calls painted a sorrowful picture Tuesday evening: a child lying in a southeast Atlanta road unconscious an...
Man shot in leg while he was pumping gas, DeKalb Police say
DECATUR, Ga. — A man was shot in the leg while he was pumping gas at a Decatur gas station Wednesday afternoon, DeKalb Police said. Officers responded to the Texaco gas station at the 4300 block of Columbia Drive shortly after 4:45 p.m. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene – where several police cars were spotted.
Innocent bystander shot while pumping gas in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An apparent drive-by shooting in DeKalb County has left an innocent man pumping gas injured. Police say they were called to a Texaco station on Columbia Drive just before 5 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Man accused of killing wife at Ellenwood home while kids inside, police say
A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot his wife to death last month at their Clayton County home while sever...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man found dead in trunk, police offer reward for info
ATLANTA - A year after an Atlanta police officer said he found a man dead in the trunk of his abandoned vehicle, investigators are asking the public to help identify a suspect in the case. On Dec. 31, 2021, Jeffrey Moore's gray Dodge Charger was located in the area of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police search for shooters who killed a grandmother cashing in a lottery ticket
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Wednesday, Lashunder Edge would have turned 65 years old. But almost one year ago, she got caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in southeast Atlanta. Edge’s niece Carletta Ford tells Atlanta News First her aunt was walking to a gas station...
'I sat up and said 'No,' and he just started firing' | Metro Atlanta woman recounts night her ex ambushed her
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A chilling story of survival. A metro Atlanta woman recounted the night she and her boyfriend were ambushed while sleeping inside her Johns Creek home on Plantation Bridge Drive. "He just opened the door and started firing on us," Heather Quiggle explained. On Dec.19, 2022,...
‘Lost everything:’ Neighbors in westside Atlanta apartments still dealing with broken pipes
ATLANTA — Neighbors in one apartment complex said they’re still living with damaged apartments. Below freezing temperatures around Christmas caused pipes to break and ceiling to cave in. Gail Griffin lives at the Oakland Westend Apartments on Oakland Lane in Atlanta. Her ceilings are also caved in and...
DeKalb Police mourn loss of K-9 officer after battle with lymphoma
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said Wednesday the force is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who had served with the department for nearly a decade. In posts to social media, DKPD said K-9 Sniper had passed away on New Year's Day after a battle with lymphoma.
‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
He was her daughter’s boyfriend. But Daniel Gordon was more like one of her own children....
Metro Atlanta homeowners react to flooding, downed trees after storms
ATLANTA — The storms may have cleared out now, but early Wednesday morning we saw plenty of people across metro Atlanta dealing with flooding and downed trees. Like the Powers family, who lives on Woodward Way, in Buckhead. "It’s life, you’ve just got to deal with it,” Alison Powers...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Medical emergency causes crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan. 3, 2023) A driver was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency that resulted in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Loganville Tuesday morning. “A driver appeared to have a medical emergency and grazed a second car before striking a guide wire, causing the...
Atlanta Mother of 2 Found Dead in Hotel Elevator in Murder-Suicide One Day Before 37th Birthday
A mother of two who would have turned 37 on Christmas Day was brutally murdered one day before her birthday, leaving loved ones torn and in shambles during the holiday season. The family of Hazel Reese told Atlanta’s 11 Alive that the saga began on December 23 when calls they made to her were left unanswered. They knew in that moment something was wrong considering she was always known to respond to calls and texts.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man killed in wreck while fleeing from Habersham County authorities
A Gainesville man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Habersham County early Tuesday morning while allegedly fleeing from authorities in the county. According to a press release from the Georgia State Patrol, William Timothy Myers, 34, was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on J Warren Road just after midnight.
Georgia tire shop worker killed while moving customer’s car was in uniform: ‘It was a test drive’
A tire shop employee was fatally shot on the job after a customer mistook him for a car thief, police in Georgia said. Daniel Gordon, 24, was killed at the Tires Plus in Decatur around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, according to DeKalb County police. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times.
9-year-old dies in southeast Atlanta hit-and-run, police say
ATLANTA — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 9-year-old boy was struck and killed outside of a southeast Atlanta recreation center Tuesday night. The child was hit by a vehicle around 6:37 p.m. at 365 Cleveland Ave. SE., a the Atlanta Police Department said. The address is the Rosel Fann Recreation Center by Browns Mill Golf Course in Atlanta's Rosedale Heights neighborhood.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0