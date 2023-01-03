Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO