Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers
Will Brandon Ingram return against the 76ers on Monday?
76ers' Joel Embiid misses win over Pacers with foot soreness
PHILADELPHIA -- 76ers star Joel Embiidwas sidelined for Wednesday night's 129-126 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers because of left foot soreness. Embiid injured his foot when he landed awkwardly on Pelicans big man Jaxson Hayes in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 120-111 over New Orleans at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/3/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.
76ers vs. Pelicans: 3 Things That Stood Out on Monday
What stood out for the Sixers in their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans?
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Pelicans Use First-Half Offensive Explosion To Blow By Rockets
CJ McCollum led six Pelicans in double figures as New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Rockets.
Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December 2022
PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 3, 2023 - The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. This represents Embiid’s fifth career Player of the Month award, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most such honors in 76ers franchise history.
Joel Embiid’s Blunt Assessment on Tyrese Maxey’s Two Games Back
Joel Embiid had an unfiltered assessment of Tyrese Maxey's performances since returning from his injury.
James Harden Crowns Georges Niang as 76ers' Sharpshooter
James Harden had a reminder for Georges Niang earlier this week.
Rockets vs. Pelicans: Another Tall Task Even Without Brandon Ingram And Zion Williamson
The Houston Rockets will try to end their current four-game losing streak against the Pelicans, who will be without their All-Star duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
Sixers C Joel Embiid out vs. Pacers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Indiana Pacers due to
Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
Jaxson Hayes on Difficulty of Facing Joel Embiid
Pelicans center discussed the difficulty of going against 76ers star big man Joel Embiid on Monday.
Tyrese Maxey Responds to 76ers Fans’ Warm Welcome Back
Tyrese Maxey is grateful for his "Welcome Back" moment in South Philly.
