Indiana State

6abc

76ers' Joel Embiid misses win over Pacers with foot soreness

PHILADELPHIA -- 76ers star Joel Embiidwas sidelined for Wednesday night's 129-126 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers because of left foot soreness. Embiid injured his foot when he landed awkwardly on Pelicans big man Jaxson Hayes in the fourth quarter of Philadelphia's 120-111 over New Orleans at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/3/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 3, 2023. New Orleans outscored Philadelphia by six points when Zion Williamson was in the game Monday, but a right hamstring strain in the third quarter meant the 2021 NBA All-Star wasn’t on the Wells Fargo Center hardwood during a crucial stretch.
FOX Sports

McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December 2022

PHILADELPHIA – JAN. 3, 2023 - The NBA announced today that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for December. This represents Embiid’s fifth career Player of the Month award, breaking a tie with Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for the most such honors in 76ers franchise history.
6abc

Flyers play the Coyotes on 3-game winning streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (14-17-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers come into a matchup against the Arizona Coyotes as winners of three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-9-1 at home and 14-17-7 overall. The Flyers have gone 6-5-6 in...
