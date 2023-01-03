ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL Players go after NFL, Panthers for Dec. 24 ‘cement’ turf game

By Morgan Frances
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The turf wars between real and fake playing surfaces continue between the NFL and its players.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the NFL Players Association took issue with the NFL and the Panthers for field conditions during their Christmas Eve game.

That game versus the Lions was the coldest home game on record for the Panthers. Some say the drop in temperature made the turf rock hard. The players are renewing the calls for NFL owners to revert to grass fields.

“I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way to make the turf not feel like cement,” said Lions quarterback Jared Goff following the loss.

Now, a week after Goff slammed the turf at Bank of America Stadium, Schefter tweeted the NFL Players Association is filing a grievance against the NFL and Carolina.

“I thought the field conditions were below NFL-level standard,” Goff said.

Today, Panthers players say they agree with Goff.

“It was like concrete [if] I’m just going to be honest with you,” Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson told Queen City News. “It was hard, you know what I mean? Slipping everywhere.”

The turf issue renewed calls for NFL owners to revert to natural grass. The Carolina Panthers are one of 16 NFL teams with artificial playing surfaces. The team just installed artificial FieldTurf in 2021 ahead of Charlotte FC’s inaugural season and more concerts at the stadium.

“I understand it’s a business, and they’re doing other things, and stadiums have concerts in them and bowl games with bowl season going on right now. I understand that,” said Panthers offensive lineman Austin Corbett. “It’s the business part. They got to make their money; I get it. Players’ health and our prolonged safety throughout the year is definitely got to be at the forefront.”

The League office tells Queen City News they’re unaware of any grievance from the NFLPA but elaborated that no one from the union brought up delaying or postponing the game.

A spokesperson added league and union field experts were in touch before kickoff and took remedial measures on game day, but he didn’t elaborate on what those were.

Injuries on the field are a top concern in the NFL right now. Just two months ago, NFLPA President JC Tretter shared an online letter stating players have a 28% higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf, according to NFL injury data from 2012-2018.

