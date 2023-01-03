ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin leaves the game in an ambulance after tackle

By James Doubek, Matt Adams
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB's Jon Nelson on NFL player Damar Hamlin's tragic collapse

LISTEN: GPB's Jon Nelson speaks with Peter Biello about NFL player Damar Hamlin's tragic Jan. 2 collapse during a game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Cincinnati following his collapse Monday night during an NFL football game against the Bengals. The Bills say he had a cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Monday Night Football game postponed after player collapses on the field

The NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and left in an ambulance. In a statement from the NFL, league commissioner Roger Goodell said: "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field

UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
BUFFALO, NY
NECN

NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed

NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
BUFFALO, NY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

