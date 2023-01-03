ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) expected to miss 4 weeks

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers and is expected to miss 4 weeks. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday. He will underdog surgery on his finger and is expected to be sidelined for at least 4 weeks.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Laker starting Austin Reaves on Wednesday, Troy Brown Jr. to bench

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Heat. Reaves will make his 12th start this season after Troy Brown Jr. was given bench responsibilities. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 21.4 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 11.5 points, 3.7...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Juwan Johnson (quad) DNP in Saints' Wednesday session

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) did not practice on Wednesday. Johnson was held out of New Orleans' first practice this week after he suffered a recent quad injury. Expect Adam Trautman to play more snaps against a Carolina Panthers' defense ranked ninth (8.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends if Johnson is inactive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Chris Duarte (ankle) questionable for Pacers on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Duarte has been added to the injury report with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the 76ers on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 16.1 minutes against Philadelphia.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Detroit's Killian Hayes (suspension) starting on Wednesday, Saddiq Bey to bench

Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (suspension) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Hayes will start at point guard after the 21-year old was suspended three games. In 30.9 expected minutes, our models project Hayes to score 28.6 FanDuel points. Hayes' Wednesday projection includes 11.6 points, 3.8...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Orlando's Caleb Houstan starting for suspended Franz Wagner on Wednesday

Orlando Magic small forward Caleb Houstan is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Houstan will make his second career start after Franz Wagner was suspended one game. In a matchup against a Thunder team allowing 41.2 FanDuel points per game to small forwards, Houstan's FanDuel salary stands at $3,900.
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports

Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) available for Miami on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is active for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Vincent will be available off the bench after Miami's guard was listed with knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Thunder's Jaylin Williams starting on Wednesday, Kenrich Williams coming off the bench

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the starting lineup on Wednesday with Kenrich Williams moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 17.9 minutes against the Magic. Williams' Wednesday projection includes 5.7...
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Santi Aldama (ankle) available on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Aldama has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hornets on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 17.7 minutes against Charlotte. Aldama's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Minnesota's Naz Reid (back) ruled out on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid will miss his second straight game with back spasms. Expect Nathan Knight to see more time at the five on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 105.2 minutes this season, Knight...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Aaron Wiggins playing with Oklahoma City's second unit on Wendesday

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Wiggins will come off the bench after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named Wednesday's starter versus a Magic team ranked 24th in defensive rating. In 24.8 expected minutes, our models project Wiggins to produce 7.8 points,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Naz Reid (back) questionable for Minnesota on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Reid is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.6 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Reid's Wednesday projection includes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Saddiq Bey coming off Detroit's bench on Wednesday night

Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Bey will play a bench role after Killian Hayes was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 25.3 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Bey's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.0...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Evan Mobley (ankle) available for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Mobley has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.2 minutes against Phoenix. Mobley's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.7...
