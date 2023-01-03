Read full article on original website
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) starting for 76ers on Monday; Shake Milton back to bench
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to right foot tendon strain injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shake Milton back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday
The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (knee) out on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Walker has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Heat on Wednesday. LeBron James (illness) has also been ruled out. Walker's next chance to play will come against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.
Kings-Jazz gameday live: Will Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk play? Collin Sexton ruled out
Here are the latest injury updates on Kevin Huerter, Malik Monk and Collin Sexton as the Sacramento Kings prepare to visit the Utah Jazz.
numberfire.com
Washington's Bradley Beal (hamstring) active on Tuesday night
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Beal will make his return after left hamstring soreness forced him to miss three games. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Beal to score 35.4 FanDuel points. Beal's current projection includes 20.2 points,...
LeBron James once caught Dwyane Wade looking at Miami Heat scores while teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade talked a lot about their Miami Heat days while in Cleveland.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (illness) starting on Wednesday, Jaylen Nowell to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Russell will make his return after Minnesota's point guard missed one game with a non-COVID illness. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Russell to score 35.5 FanDuel points. Russell's Wednesday projection includes...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers win mid-off against Miami
With no LeBron James or Lonnie Walker IV, most thought this would be the end of the Lakers’ two-game winning streak. Instead, the Lakers rallied without their superstar and beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, to win their third game in a row and stay undefeated in 2023. Sans their...
numberfire.com
Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup
The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Troy Brown Jr. out of Lakers' Wednesday lineup
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Brown Jr. will play with Los Angeles' second unit after Austin Reaves was picked as Wednesday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 770.1 minutes this season, Brown Jr. is averaging 0.63...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. starting for inactive Bol Bol (health protocols) on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Carter Jr. will make his 16th start this season after Bol Bol was ruled out for health protocol reasons. In 27.8 expected minutes, our models project Carter Jr. to score 32.9 FanDuel points. Carter...
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Miami Heat. James' availability versus his former team is currently in question after the Lakers' superstar was listed with left ankle soreness. Expect Austin Reaves to see more playing time if James is ruled out on Wednesday.
NBC Sports
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks
The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
numberfire.com
Magic starting Gary Harris on Wednesday, Terrence Ross to bench
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harris will make his fourth start this season after Terrence Ross was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Thunder team ranked 11th in defensive rating, our models project Harris to score 18.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) active for Lakers on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Westbrook will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot soreness. In an increased role with LeBron James inactive with an illness, our models project Westbrook to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic is dealing with a non-covid illness and is probable to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 10.4...
numberfire.com
Kings' Malik Monk (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday
The Sacramento Kings listed Malik Monk (shoulder) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Monk is dealing with a new shoulder injury, so it will be important to monitor his status as the Kings prepare for tomorrow's contest. If he is able to play, our models project Monk...
numberfire.com
Tyler Lockett (leg) skipping Seahawks practice Wednesday
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (leg) is not practicing on Wednesday, per head coach Pete Carroll. Lockett is considered day-to-day after injuring his leg in Week 17. He is expected to play in Sunday's Week 18 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. D.K. Metcalf will command more targets if Lockett is limited or unable to tough it out.
