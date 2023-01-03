Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bengals Players Disrespecting the Bills Before Tonight’s Game
The Buffalo Bills will play the most important game of the season tonight, when they play at the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The game features the 12-3 Bills and the 11-4 Bengals, marking the first time in 25 years that a Monday Night Football game matched up two teams with a combined 23 wins or more.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses
The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the The post Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses appeared first on KESQ.
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Bills-Bengals MNF suspended after injury to Damar Hamlin
The Cincinnati Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” has been suspended until further notice after an injury to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Hamlin suffered a scary injury with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after making a tackle. An ambulance entered the field...
Bengals tailgaters can count Burrow's family among them most games
CINCINNATI — At tailgate parties before the Cincinnati Bengals take the field, fans could bump into Robin or Jimmy Burrow, quarterback Joe's family — just look for "Mike." The Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium during the Monday Night Football game, airing on WCPO9. Pre-game coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. and the game kicks off at 8:30 p.m.
Bills S Damar Hamlin has cardiac arrest on field, NFL suspends game vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field with cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed. The Bills announced his diagnosis of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, hours after he left the stadium in...
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
Fans can now place bets as Bengals get ready to take on Bills in Monday Night Football
Fans will be watching the big Monday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, and now that sports betting is legal in the state, they can also bet on it. Entering Monday night, the Bengals and Bills couldn't be hotter: The Bengals have won seven consecutive games,...
Players, Fans Support Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest During Cincinnati Bengals/Buffalo Bills Game
Members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are still in shock after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Jan. 2 game at Paycor Stadium. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After standing up, Hamlin immediately collapsed and stayed on the turf for several minutes.
Insider confirms NFL wanted to resume ‘MNF’ game, players refused
Despite claims to the contrary, the NFL reportedly wanted to continue Monday night’s game after the terrible incident involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. After Hamlin’s stunning collapse on the field in the first quarter, followed by rescue efforts that included CPR and the use of a defibrillator, the NFL wanted to resume play, according to Backstage Media’s Michael Silver. But Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players refused.
Plenty on the line tonight for both Bills and Bengals
The football world has but one game to watch tonight, and it’s the potentially-epic Monday Night Football showdown between the 12-3 Buffalo Bills and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The game features elite players on both sides of the ball, headlined by MVP-candidate quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and will showcase two teams with excellent chances at representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.
