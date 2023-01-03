ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Australia helicopter crash: Couple were on post-Covid visit, family say

A couple who died in a helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast had arrived in the country days before to visit relatives "after being separated by Covid", their family has said. Diane Hughes, 57, and husband Ron, 65, were killed when two helicopters collided in Queensland on 2 January. The...
The Independent

11 victims of Shoreham Airshow crash were unlawfully killed, inquest rules

The 11 men who died when a plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.A Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed on to the A27 during an aerial display at the event in West Sussex on August 22 2015.The conclusion was reached on Tuesday afternoon, more than seven years after the incident, which injured 13 other people including the pilot, Andrew Hill.Delivering her narrative verdict to a packed courtroom in County Hall North in Horsham, West Sussex Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “Eleven innocent lives were cruelly lost on August 22 2015. Lives that were cut way...
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’

More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
The Independent

British personal trainer shot dead at guest house in Jamaica

A British personal trainer has died after being shot in Jamaica.Sean Patterson, 33, from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday in St James.Jamaica Constabulary Force said officers in the Montego Bay area received reports the man was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying. Mr Patterson was then approached by a man with a gun at a villa in Bogue Hill around 11.45am local time on Monday, reports The Gleaner.Witnesses then heard “loud explosions”, the force told the Press Association.Mr Patterson was rushed...
BBC

Sussex coastal walkers rescue trapped dolphin

A group of women who were out for a walk on the Sussex coast rescued a dolphin which had become trapped in a rock gulley in rough seas. Three members of the Hastings Rounders team came across the animal at Rock-a-Nore, near Hastings, on Thursday and two of them went into the water.
The Independent

Thor the wandering walrus spotted in Scarborough harbour on return to UK

A wandering walrus has surfaced in Scarborough, delighting locals in the Yorkshire seaside town.Footage taken on Friday night shows the animal - believed to be Thor - laying in the harbour.The famous Arctic walrus was spotted on the Hampshire coastline earlier this month.Local wildlife experts have asked people not to disturb Thor and say the creature appears to be “taking a break” in Scarborough.He is expected to move on in a few days once rested enough to continue his journey north.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysFrom Princess Kate to Duchess Meghan: The best royal fashion moments of 2022King Charles ridiculed with tampon joke in Prince Andrew: The Musical
The Independent

West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes

As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
BBC

Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea

A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
The Independent

2022 confirmed as Scotland’s hottest year on record

Scotland recorded its highest average temperature on record last year, according to the Met Office.The country saw an annual mean temperature of 8.50C in 2022, which beat the previous record of 8.43C set in 2014.Last year was also the hottest year on record for all other UK nations, with an average temperature of over 10C recorded for the whole of Britain for the first time.A Met Office study, released this month, showed that human-induced climate change made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely.It said the warm conditions would have been expected once in 500 years under...
The Independent

Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike

Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
The Independent

Britain’s rail network decimated as third consecutive train strike day of week begins

Britain’s rail network is running a massively reduced service on Thursday as the third consecutive strike day of the week begins.Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union working for 15 different companies have walked out for 24 hours, leaving very few trains between England and Scotland running.Among the operators that will run no services at all on Thursday are Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, East Midlands Railway, Great Northern, London Northwestern, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, ThamesLink, West Midlands and CrossCountry. Chiltern Railways will not run any services on either Thursday or Friday, while Southwestern’s Island Line will not run...
BBC

Perth hotel fire: Guest tells of escape from New County Hotel blaze

A guest at a Perth hotel where three people died in an early-morning blaze has told of his family's escape from the fire. Manju Prasanna, his wife, and their four-year-old daughter were woken by a guest at the New County Hotel shouting that his room was on fire. The family...
BBC

First migrants of 2023 cross Channel in small boat

Some 44 migrants have been brought to shore in the UK, in the first small boat crossing of the new year. The migrants were picked up by the UK's Border Force and taken to Dover. French authorities say another two boats carrying 80 migrants got into difficulty in the Channel...

