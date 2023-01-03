Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA ChampionshipLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Related
Two Plano Teachers Awarded For Their Hard Work
Teachers are often overlooked when it comes to special recognition. But two teachers in Plano were awarded for their hard work in North Texas and named the winners of the Market Street and Mrs. Baird’s Teachers on the Rise program. Gina Karnes of Mitchell Elementary School and Deana Reed...
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
CandysDirt.com
Dallas Renters Will Have The Upper Hand in 2023, Experts Say
In 2022, the rent was too damn high. It’s almost become standard operating procedure for Dallas’ workforce to not be able to afford rent or a mortgage. Even affordable housing isn’t particularly affordable — and there’s not enough of it to meet the growing needs of the Dallas area.
advocatemag.com
East Dallas restaurant openings planned for 2023
We finished out 2022 with lists of all the restaurants that opened and closed throughout the year in East Dallas. But we haven’t touched on which restaurants are yet to open in 2023. Here are the ones to look forward to this year. The first location for this Mexican...
dallasexpress.com
Local Radio Station Gets New-Year Revamp
A local radio station has kicked off the new year with a fresh coat of paint and a stronger focus on local music, artists, news, and entertainment. On January 1, Dallas-based Deep Ellum Radio (DER) relaunched its free online radio station to include an assortment of new music, podcasts, local news updates, and more.
tourcounsel.com
Stonebriar Center | Shopping mall in Frisco, Texas
Located north of Dallas, Stonebriar Center is a large mall with more than 100 different brands. Thanks to this, it is considered one of the best malls in Dallas for its variety of shopping options. These include the furniture and decoration store Pottery Barn, and big fashion brands such as the Swedish H&M, as well as White House Black Market and Michael Kors.
Award-winning Dallas bakery champions unique twisty doughnut
Dallas has enjoyed a doughnut Renaissance in recent years, and now that Renaissance has a new twist. Namely: the cruller, a unique doughnut more commonly found in Canada, New England, and Midwest — but now in Dallas at Carte Blanche, the award-winning restaurant-bakery at 2114 Greenville Ave. The bakery, which operates out of the restaurant space Thursday-Sunday from 7 am-12 pm, has had doughnuts on the menu since it opened in mid-2021. That includes crullers, which are easy to spot, thanks to their grooved, ridged exterior, not unlike the churro, their Spanish cousin. The internet says that cruller — the "u" is...
Five Texas Communities Named To The 100 Best Neighborhoods List
An online resource center is making it easier to determine where you want to live by comparing neighborhood statistics from across the country. Every year, Niche ranks the top 100 neighborhoods across the country. In 2022, five neighborhoods in Texas qualified for the list, including three in Richardson. The rankings...
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
getnews.info
Dr. Jack Bodie Dubbed the Best Dentist in Dallas by Numerous Satisfied Customers
Jack Bodie, DDS is a premier cosmetic dentist clinic based in Richardson a suburb of Dallas, TX. The founder and lead dentist Jack Bodie was labeled as the best dentist in Richardson TX for his exemplary skills, attention to detail, and quality service. Dr. Jack Bodie is a Richardson dentist...
Eater
All the DFW Restaurant Closings to Know in 2023
Eater Dallas keeps track of the restaurants, bars, and everything in between that closes in the Metroplex here. Know of a place that should be added to this list? Send the details to dallas@eater.com. Nuri Grill: This spot surprised the city with news that it was closing at the end...
Dallas as it Once Was: A Glimpse at Dallas’s Neighborhoods From Decades Past
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
Eater
The Restaurants We’re Most Looking Forward to Eating at in 2023
Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. We also asked them to look forward to 2023, and here are their picks for the not-yet-open places they’re excited to try. What restaurant or restaurant-related debut are you most...
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Maria’s Mexican Kitchen in Fort Worth
It’s been a while since we headed to Cowtown, so we were surprised when we saw that Hofffbrau’s Steakhouse near the Fort Worth Zoo and Colonial Country Club was no longer in business. Sadly, it closed in 2020, and in May 2021, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen opened in its place. This spot is owned by chef Felipe Armenta, who has been plating some of the best dishes in Fort Worth since he opened The Tavern in 2011, followed by Press Café, Cork & Pig Tavern and Pacific Table (to name just a few).
Carmine's Pizzeria closes after 42 years near Richardson
Carmine's Pizzeria recently closed after 42 years in operation near Richardson at 7615 Campbell Road, Ste. 104. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Carmine’s Pizzeria, located near Richardson, closed in late 2022 after 42 years in operation. The restaurant was located in the Pavillion North Shopping Center at 7615 Campbell Road, Ste. 104, Dallas. It served New York-style pizza, calzones and sandwiches. Ownership said in a voicemail that future plans for the restaurant are unavailable at this time. Carmine’s website is no longer active.
fwtx.com
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth
We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
Denton County Transportation Authority increases fares
The Denton County Transportation Authority rolled out new fare changes at the start of 2023. (Courtesy Denton County Transportation Authority) The Denton County Transportation Authority rolled out new fare changes at the start of 2023. The change comes as part of the organization’s mission to better meet the transportation needs of Denton County and its residents.
These spots have the best thick bacon in Dallas: Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for. While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
Comments / 0