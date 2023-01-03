Read full article on original website
West Virginia falls out of AP Top 25 rankings
Just one week after making its first appearance inside the AP Top 25 this season, West Virginia has fallen out of the national rankings. Saturday’s overtime loss to Kansas State was enough to bump the Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) from the Top 25. WVU entered the game ranked No. 24 in the country.
WVU women’s hoops at No. 11 Iowa State: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball will play its second-straight contest against a nationally ranked opponent this week when it takes on No. 11 Iowa State. Here’s everything you need to know about the game. WVU at No. 11 ISU game information. Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
Late surge not enough, familiar woes haunt WVU vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia will return to Morgantown emptyhanded. The Mountaineers dropped their second Big 12 game of the season on Monday 67-60 to Oklahoma State despite a late surge in the second half. Fouls again impacted the Mountaineers as Erik Stevenson, WVU’s scoring leader in the contest, left the game after fouling out for the second straight game.
Huggins on Stevenson: “You can’t hurt your team”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia in scoring, but he has yet to see the end of a Big 12 basketball game. Much to the chagrin of head coach Bob Huggins, the fifth-year guard has fouled out of both of WVU’s conference games this season, earning technical fouls in each contest. His latest technical was avoidable: after hitting a go-ahead three-pointer against Oklahoma State, he turned to former Cowboy star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside, and made a gesture to his crotch.
Brown announces Bilal Marshall as next WR coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced the return of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff on Monday. Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, has been tabbed as WVU’s next wide receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the...
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started...
Public schools in Marshall County on 1-hour delay Wednesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — All public schools in Marshall County are operating on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, because of high water in the county, according to Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled Wednesday 1-hour delay.
Pet of the Week: JoJo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, JoJo. If you want to meet Jojo, you can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.
Special Mass held at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling for Pope Benedict
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As Catholics across the world remember Pope Benedict XVI, so does the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Parishioners gathered inside the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling for a special memorial Mass. Bishop Mark Brennan presided over the occasion. Those in attendance joined thousands who will pay...
Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Recent statistics show a troubling trend in the fire service industry. Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters, even surpassing heart disease. Over the past two years, as many as seventy five percent of firefighter deaths have been attributed to...
Belmont County Jail inmate dies of drug overdose, employee and other inmates treated
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An inmate at the Belmont County Jail has died of a drug overdose and two others were treated and have recovered. One female jail employee who may have been exposed to the drug was also treated as a precautionary measure. Sheriff Dave Lucas feels...
Making sure your New Year’s Resolutions “Work Out”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes New Year’s Resolutions and year after year, “Exercising More” remains at the top of the list. It’s easy to speak resolutions into existence, but how easy is it to follow through with them?. James Youngblood, an...
