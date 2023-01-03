ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

WTRF

West Virginia falls out of AP Top 25 rankings

Just one week after making its first appearance inside the AP Top 25 this season, West Virginia has fallen out of the national rankings. Saturday’s overtime loss to Kansas State was enough to bump the Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) from the Top 25. WVU entered the game ranked No. 24 in the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Late surge not enough, familiar woes haunt WVU vs. Oklahoma State

West Virginia will return to Morgantown emptyhanded. The Mountaineers dropped their second Big 12 game of the season on Monday 67-60 to Oklahoma State despite a late surge in the second half. Fouls again impacted the Mountaineers as Erik Stevenson, WVU’s scoring leader in the contest, left the game after fouling out for the second straight game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Huggins on Stevenson: “You can’t hurt your team”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia in scoring, but he has yet to see the end of a Big 12 basketball game. Much to the chagrin of head coach Bob Huggins, the fifth-year guard has fouled out of both of WVU’s conference games this season, earning technical fouls in each contest. His latest technical was avoidable: after hitting a go-ahead three-pointer against Oklahoma State, he turned to former Cowboy star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside, and made a gesture to his crotch.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Brown announces Bilal Marshall as next WR coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced the return of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff on Monday. Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, has been tabbed as WVU’s next wide receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Public schools in Marshall County on 1-hour delay Wednesday

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — All public schools in Marshall County are operating on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, because of high water in the county, according to Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled Wednesday 1-hour delay.
WTRF

Pet of the Week: JoJo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, JoJo. If you want to meet Jojo, you can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Special Mass held at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling for Pope Benedict

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As Catholics across the world remember Pope Benedict XVI, so does the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Parishioners gathered inside the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling for a special memorial Mass. Bishop Mark Brennan presided over the occasion. Those in attendance joined thousands who will pay...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Making sure your New Year’s Resolutions “Work Out”

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes New Year’s Resolutions and year after year, “Exercising More” remains at the top of the list. It’s easy to speak resolutions into existence, but how easy is it to follow through with them?. James Youngblood, an...

