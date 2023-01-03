Read full article on original website
Couple from Merseyside killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia
A married couple from Merseyside have been killed in a mid-air crash between two helicopters on Australia’s Gold Coast.Diane and Ron Hughes died in the incident which happened at around 2pm local time – 4am GMT – on Monday in Main Beach.Queensland Police said the pilot and three passengers died at the scene, including a pair travelling from the UK – a 57-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man – and a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park, New South Wales.Four people have died following a crash involving two helicopters on the Gold Coast yesterday afternoon, Monday January 2. https://t.co/onqzZ1nkc0 pic.twitter.com/atK6nog0ox— Queensland...
BBC
Australia helicopter crash: Couple were on post-Covid visit, family say
A couple who died in a helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast had arrived in the country days before to visit relatives "after being separated by Covid", their family has said. Diane Hughes, 57, and husband Ron, 65, were killed when two helicopters collided in Queensland on 2 January. The...
Statue of Australian cricket icon Belinda Clarke unveiled at SCG as Dominic Perrottet makes gaffe
History was made at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, as Aussie icon Belinda Clark became the first female player to be immortalised in a statue anywhere in the world.
msn.com
Australia news live: Kimberly residents experience ‘worst flooding WA has ever seen’, lifesavers rescue 1,200 over holiday period
LIVE – Updated at 07:14. That’s us done for today, my apologies I couldn’t find more cheery news! Here are today’s headlines:. Major flooding across WA’s Kimberley region has continued, and it’s being called the “worst flooding WA has ever seen”. There’s...
msn.com
Australia news live: 60,000 cubic metres of water a second moving down Fitzroy River in ‘dangerous and fast-changing’ Kimberley floods
LIVE – Updated at 07:55. And that’s where we’ll leave you for this Wednesday. Here’s what we learned:. • Major flooding in the Kimberley is “far from over”, authorities say, with the Fitzroy River at Fitzroy Crossing currently sitting at 15.75 metres, around 1.82 metres higher than the previously recorded peak.
Blacktown driver severs his own foot after not realising his car was on as he's flown to Westmead
A man in his 80s has had his foot severed by a car as it reversed out of a driveway in Sydney 's west. NSW Ambulance says paramedics responded to the accident in Blacktown at around 2pm on Wednesday with the Careflight Helicopter deployed to provide additional support.
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
Young woman battles Queensland government over fine for touching phone as she claims it was a vape
A Brisbane teenager is going to court over a fine and loss-of-licence because she claims an AI phone-detection camera that took a photo of her driving near the Gold Coast made a mistake.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
Jockey reveals heartache after horse's death at prestigious Perth race as he cops six-week ban
One of the jockeys involved in the shocking fall at the Perth Cup on Sunday that led to a horse being euthanised described the incident as 'the worst moment of his career.'
British personal trainer shot dead at guest house in Jamaica
A British personal trainer has died after being shot in Jamaica.Sean Patterson, 33, from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday in St James.Jamaica Constabulary Force said officers in the Montego Bay area received reports the man was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying. Mr Patterson was then approached by a man with a gun at a villa in Bogue Hill around 11.45am local time on Monday, reports The Gleaner.Witnesses then heard “loud explosions”, the force told the Press Association.Mr Patterson was rushed...
BBC
Sussex coastal walkers rescue trapped dolphin
A group of women who were out for a walk on the Sussex coast rescued a dolphin which had become trapped in a rock gulley in rough seas. Three members of the Hastings Rounders team came across the animal at Rock-a-Nore, near Hastings, on Thursday and two of them went into the water.
West Coast main rail line closed all week due to landslip ahead of further strikes
As rail passengers prepare for a new year of chaos with multiple strikes, one of the two routes between Scotland and England has been closed after severe flooding caused a landslip.The West Coast main line between Glasgow and Carlisle was suspended on Friday near Carstairs. Network Rail said it will require extensive work to stabilise and repair the foundations of the tracks to allow the railway to reopen safely.A 40-metre section of the line has been affected by the landslip. Engineers are removing mud from the site and will then reinforce the area with over 200 tonnes of new stone.The...
BBC
Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea
A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
2022 confirmed as Scotland’s hottest year on record
Scotland recorded its highest average temperature on record last year, according to the Met Office.The country saw an annual mean temperature of 8.50C in 2022, which beat the previous record of 8.43C set in 2014.Last year was also the hottest year on record for all other UK nations, with an average temperature of over 10C recorded for the whole of Britain for the first time.A Met Office study, released this month, showed that human-induced climate change made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely.It said the warm conditions would have been expected once in 500 years under...
Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike
Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
Woman gets a shock when a dog toy turns out to be Tasmanian devil
When you go to pick up one of your dog’s toys, you expect to feel something plush or plastic. You do not expect it to move before you get to it. Well, that’s what recently happened to a woman in Australia and the toy turned out to be a Tasmanian devil.
Britain’s rail network decimated as third consecutive train strike day of week begins
Britain’s rail network is running a massively reduced service on Thursday as the third consecutive strike day of the week begins.Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union working for 15 different companies have walked out for 24 hours, leaving very few trains between England and Scotland running.Among the operators that will run no services at all on Thursday are Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, East Midlands Railway, Great Northern, London Northwestern, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, ThamesLink, West Midlands and CrossCountry. Chiltern Railways will not run any services on either Thursday or Friday, while Southwestern’s Island Line will not run...
BBC
Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption
Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
