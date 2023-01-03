Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Fernandez, Depay, Wan-Bissaka, Schade, Meslier, Marquinhos
Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's January bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun) Chelsea are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's...
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Joao Felix mysteriously left out of Atletico Madrid squad against Real Oviedo amid Man Utd and Chelsea transfer links
JOAO FELIX was left out of Atletico Madrid’s victory over Real Oviedo fuelling the fire around a potential move away from the Spanish capital. Atletico overcame their opposition 2-0 in the Copa del Rey without the influence of the Portuguese playmaker who wasn’t in the squad at all.
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United for Al-Nassr?
CRISTIANO RONALDO has signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr after leaving Man United. After playing for teams from all over the world, the Portuguese player has now joined a club in Saudi Arabia. Why did Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United?. Cristiano Ronaldo left Man Utd in November 2022, causing a...
Inter Milan Goalkeeper Andrè Onana: “We Were Tasked With Going Up Against Best Attack In Serie A”
Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana feels that his team did exceptionally well to keep out the strongest attack in Serie A in their 1-0 win over Napoli. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the Cameroonian gave his immediate reaction to the result, one of the team’s most important and most impressive of the season so far.
MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
Soccer-Juve and Milan look to close gap as Napoli stumble in Serie A
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Juventus may be in turmoil off the pitch but they are slowly clawing their way back into the Serie A title race, which has opened up after leaders Napoli suffered their first defeat of the season this week.
What can Ronaldo expect from Saudi Pro League soccer?
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — As Cristiano Ronaldo was quick to point out, he has spent his storied career playing for the “most important” clubs in Europe. That also meant playing in the most popular leagues in the world in England, Spain and Italy for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
McKennie flops again as Milik shines for Juventus
Juventus earned a 1-0 win against Cremonese on the return to league football in Italy, thanks to a very late Arkadiusz Milik strike. The Bianconeri had laboured all game to get the points, but the hosts were stubbornly good at the back as they looked for chances to catch Juve on the break.
Ex-Inter Milan Defender Marco Andreolli: “Marcelo Brozovic Is A Big Absence, But Simone Inzaghi Has A Large Squad Available”
Former Inter defender Mrco Andreolli feels that while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be a big miss for the Nerazzurri, there are other players who can pick up the slack. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, via FCInterNews, the former defender noted that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a deep squad at his disposal despite the loss of Brozovic for a few matches through injury.
Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi: “A Defeat Against & We Would’ve Been Out Of Serie A Title Race”
Inter defender Francesco Acerbi feels that his team’s win against Napoli in Serie A yesterday evening came in a match where a loss would’ve put them out of the title race. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 34-year-old admitted that the Nerazzurri were on the verge of being too far away from the top of the table before they dragged the Partenopei closer to them.
Manchester United rule out a move for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud as they continue desperate pursuit a No 9... while the 36-year-old France forward continues to be linked with the MLS and has offers on the table
Manchester United have ruled out a move for AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud as they continue their pursuit of a No 9 in January. United boss Erik ten Hag has made it clear that the club are looking to bring in a No 9 following the explosive departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Virgil van Dijk faces a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League ties
DOMINIC KING: Virgil van Dijk is facing a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to the unexpected severity of his damaged hamstring.
Inter Milan Match-Winner Edin Dzeko: “I Want To Stay Here As Long As I Keep Making A Difference”
Inter striker Edin Dzeko is hoping that he can continue on with the Nerazzurri for as long as he is able to keep contributing at the highest level. Speaking to Italian broadcaster DAZN after the Nerazzurri’s 1-0 win over Napoli, in which he scored the winner, via FCInterNews, the 36-year-old gave his reaction and expressed his desire not to quit whilst he still has the ability to be decisive.
January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix
Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.The Blues have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and Potter’s...
Liverpool report: Reds warned off Portugal international by Premier League rivals
Liverpool are expected to bolster their midfield ranks over the next two transfer windows
Watch: Chelsea change verbal offer to lowball Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have reportedly gone through a very messy set of negotiations with Benfica to try and sign Enzo Fernandez. Multiple sources have been reporting this week that Chelsea were very close to signing the midfielder this window. But it looks like Chelsea’s lowballing in negotiations have annoyed Benfica to the point they are now saying pay the release clause or don’t get the player.
