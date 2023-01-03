Read full article on original website
Couple from Merseyside killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Australia
A married couple from Merseyside have been killed in a mid-air crash between two helicopters on Australia’s Gold Coast.Diane and Ron Hughes died in the incident which happened at around 2pm local time – 4am GMT – on Monday in Main Beach.Queensland Police said the pilot and three passengers died at the scene, including a pair travelling from the UK – a 57-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man – and a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park, New South Wales.Four people have died following a crash involving two helicopters on the Gold Coast yesterday afternoon, Monday January 2. https://t.co/onqzZ1nkc0 pic.twitter.com/atK6nog0ox— Queensland...
BBC
Australia helicopter crash: Couple were on post-Covid visit, family say
A couple who died in a helicopter crash on Australia's Gold Coast had arrived in the country days before to visit relatives "after being separated by Covid", their family has said. Diane Hughes, 57, and husband Ron, 65, were killed when two helicopters collided in Queensland on 2 January. The...
BBC
Eddie Poolman: London Irish sign Australian centre
London Irish have signed Australian centre Eddie Poolman from Sydney University. The back has represented the university for the last two years in the New South Wales Shute Shield and won the Sydney Rugby Premiership title last year. "Eddie is a capable player with a lot of potential. He has...
Statue of Australian cricket icon Belinda Clarke unveiled at SCG as Dominic Perrottet makes gaffe
History was made at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, as Aussie icon Belinda Clark became the first female player to be immortalised in a statue anywhere in the world.
msn.com
Australia news live: Kimberly residents experience ‘worst flooding WA has ever seen’, lifesavers rescue 1,200 over holiday period
LIVE – Updated at 07:14. That’s us done for today, my apologies I couldn’t find more cheery news! Here are today’s headlines:. Major flooding across WA’s Kimberley region has continued, and it’s being called the “worst flooding WA has ever seen”. There’s...
11 victims of Shoreham Airshow crash were unlawfully killed, inquest rules
The 11 men who died when a plane crashed at the Shoreham Airshow were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.A Hawker Hunter aircraft crashed on to the A27 during an aerial display at the event in West Sussex on August 22 2015.The conclusion was reached on Tuesday afternoon, more than seven years after the incident, which injured 13 other people including the pilot, Andrew Hill.Delivering her narrative verdict to a packed courtroom in County Hall North in Horsham, West Sussex Senior Coroner Penelope Schofield said: “Eleven innocent lives were cruelly lost on August 22 2015. Lives that were cut way...
Blacktown driver severs his own foot after not realising his car was on as he's flown to Westmead
A man in his 80s has had his foot severed by a car as it reversed out of a driveway in Sydney 's west. NSW Ambulance says paramedics responded to the accident in Blacktown at around 2pm on Wednesday with the Careflight Helicopter deployed to provide additional support.
Young woman battles Queensland government over fine for touching phone as she claims it was a vape
A Brisbane teenager is going to court over a fine and loss-of-licence because she claims an AI phone-detection camera that took a photo of her driving near the Gold Coast made a mistake.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
COVID infected Chinese tourist caught in South Korea after fleeing quarantine center
A Chinese man was able to evade South Korean authorities for two days after fleeing mandatory quarantine when he tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country.
British personal trainer shot dead at guest house in Jamaica
A British personal trainer has died after being shot in Jamaica.Sean Patterson, 33, from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at around midday on Monday in St James.Jamaica Constabulary Force said officers in the Montego Bay area received reports the man was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying. Mr Patterson was then approached by a man with a gun at a villa in Bogue Hill around 11.45am local time on Monday, reports The Gleaner.Witnesses then heard “loud explosions”, the force told the Press Association.Mr Patterson was rushed...
BBC
Sussex coastal walkers rescue trapped dolphin
A group of women who were out for a walk on the Sussex coast rescued a dolphin which had become trapped in a rock gulley in rough seas. Three members of the Hastings Rounders team came across the animal at Rock-a-Nore, near Hastings, on Thursday and two of them went into the water.
KGET 17
US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
SYDNEY (AP) — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. It means the U.S. will...
BBC
Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea
A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
2022 confirmed as Scotland’s hottest year on record
Scotland recorded its highest average temperature on record last year, according to the Met Office.The country saw an annual mean temperature of 8.50C in 2022, which beat the previous record of 8.43C set in 2014.Last year was also the hottest year on record for all other UK nations, with an average temperature of over 10C recorded for the whole of Britain for the first time.A Met Office study, released this month, showed that human-induced climate change made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely.It said the warm conditions would have been expected once in 500 years under...
Woman gets a shock when a dog toy turns out to be Tasmanian devil
When you go to pick up one of your dog’s toys, you expect to feel something plush or plastic. You do not expect it to move before you get to it. Well, that’s what recently happened to a woman in Australia and the toy turned out to be a Tasmanian devil.
England’s new £2 bus trips have arrived. Here are six of the most scenic
Many bus journeys in England will cost no more than £2 until the end of March. Nationally, the average single fare is around £2.80, so the scheme will generally represent a discount of about 30%, but on longer rural journeys, bus users could save as much as 87%. The 50-mile journey from York to Whitby across the North York Moors, which was voted Britain’s most scenic route in a 2018 survey, usually costs £14, so travellers will save £12. The 840 Coastliner bus, which makes this epic journey four times a day, is one of hundreds of routes that now cost less.
msn.com
Australia news live: 60,000 cubic metres of water a second moving down Fitzroy River in ‘dangerous and fast-changing’ Kimberley floods
LIVE – Updated at 07:55. And that’s where we’ll leave you for this Wednesday. Here’s what we learned:. • Major flooding in the Kimberley is “far from over”, authorities say, with the Fitzroy River at Fitzroy Crossing currently sitting at 15.75 metres, around 1.82 metres higher than the previously recorded peak.
Britain’s rail network decimated as third consecutive train strike day of week begins
Britain’s rail network is running a massively reduced service on Thursday as the third consecutive strike day of the week begins.Train drivers who are members of the Aslef union working for 15 different companies have walked out for 24 hours, leaving very few trains between England and Scotland running.Among the operators that will run no services at all on Thursday are Avanti West Coast, TransPennine Express, East Midlands Railway, Great Northern, London Northwestern, Northern, Southeastern, Southern, ThamesLink, West Midlands and CrossCountry. Chiltern Railways will not run any services on either Thursday or Friday, while Southwestern’s Island Line will not run...
BBC
Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption
Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
