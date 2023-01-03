Scotland recorded its highest average temperature on record last year, according to the Met Office.The country saw an annual mean temperature of 8.50C in 2022, which beat the previous record of 8.43C set in 2014.Last year was also the hottest year on record for all other UK nations, with an average temperature of over 10C recorded for the whole of Britain for the first time.A Met Office study, released this month, showed that human-induced climate change made the UK’s record-breaking annual temperature around 160 times more likely.It said the warm conditions would have been expected once in 500 years under...

2 HOURS AGO