Related
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Status In Pelicans-76ers Game
Zion Williamson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox notes Joel Embiid as one the league's best centers.
Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers
Will Brandon Ingram return against the 76ers on Monday?
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/5/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 5, 2023. When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory.
NBC Sports
Embiid ruled out vs. Pacers following 16 straight appearances
The day after being named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month, Joel Embiid was sidelined for the Sixers. A little under two hours before tipping off Wednesday night against the Pacers at Wells Fargo Center, the team officially ruled Embiid out because of left foot soreness. Embiid played...
Pelicans Use First-Half Offensive Explosion To Blow By Rockets
CJ McCollum led six Pelicans in double figures as New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak by routing the Rockets.
76ers: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status Unclear vs. Pacers
Joel Embiid pops up on the 76ers' injury report ahead of their Pacers matchup.
Joel Embiid’s Blunt Assessment on Tyrese Maxey’s Two Games Back
Joel Embiid had an unfiltered assessment of Tyrese Maxey's performances since returning from his injury.
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
Rockets vs. Pelicans: Another Tall Task Even Without Brandon Ingram And Zion Williamson
The Houston Rockets will try to end their current four-game losing streak against the Pelicans, who will be without their All-Star duo of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
James Harden Crowns Georges Niang as 76ers' Sharpshooter
James Harden had a reminder for Georges Niang earlier this week.
Tyrese Maxey Responds to 76ers Fans’ Warm Welcome Back
Tyrese Maxey is grateful for his "Welcome Back" moment in South Philly.
