ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/5/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 5, 2023. When Houston previously paid a visit to the Crescent City on Nov. 12, full-strength New Orleans used a combined 46 points from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram to secure a 13-point victory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Embiid ruled out vs. Pacers following 16 straight appearances

The day after being named the Eastern Conference’s Player of the Month, Joel Embiid was sidelined for the Sixers. A little under two hours before tipping off Wednesday night against the Pacers at Wells Fargo Center, the team officially ruled Embiid out because of left foot soreness. Embiid played...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy