Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Seraphina Affleck, 13, Is Just As Tall As Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Outing
At just 13 years old, Seraphina Affleck is already creeping up on her mom, Jennifer Garner’s, height! The teenager stepped out with Jen to do some shopping on Dec. 19, and she was just as tall as the actress. Jennifer showed off her new, shorter hairstyle while getting in some bonding with her middle child. She paired jeans with a turtleneck sweater as she walked alongside Seraphina on the streets of California.
Marie Osmond debuts her new look in rare photo with husband Steve Craig at Disney World
Marie Osmond shared photos of her time at Walt Disney World with husband Steve Craig, who she remarried in 2011. She also debuted a new hairstyle.
Elle
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's First Christmas as a Married Couple and Their Big ‘Surprise’ Gifts
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez loves Christmas...and her first holiday season as Mrs. Ben Affleck is one she is determined to make even more extraordinary than usual, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that both Lopez and Affleck have gotten multiple meaningful gifts for each other and are very set on creating special new holiday traditions for their new blended family.
Elle
Jennifer Lopez Just Showed Off Her New Short ‘Lob’ Haircut
We have been living for Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Then renaissance to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary (I know, how are we that old?), but it seems no one has taken it more seriously than the singer herself. By this we mean, her cutting off her signature long locks for a new cropped 'do, which is really delivering a throwback.
Popculture
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos
Rumer Willis had some exciting news to share just days before Christmas. She and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby together. This will be the first grandchild for Willis' parents, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Willis, 34, and Thomas published a joint Instagram post Tuesday,...
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Fans Are Shocked By Simon Cowell's New Appearance, But He's Been Open About His Weight Loss Journey For Awhile
Fans have been giving their two cents on Simon Cowell, who's been discussing his health for some time now.
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
Halle Berry and Boyfriend Van Hunt Celebrate Christmas 'with Bed Hair and Hoodie'
Halle Berry and Van Hunt went public with their relationship in September 2020 Halle Berry and Van Hunt enjoyed a lazy day for Christmas. The Bruised actor/director, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday showcasing her low-key Christmas celebration with her musician boyfriend, 52. The pair snapped a selfie with Berry's chic razor cut in her face, and Hunt comfortably rocking a black hoodie. She gave a nod to their appearance in the caption and wrote, "With bed hair and hoodie … We wish you all a very Merry Christmas...
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
SNUBBED! Tom Brady IGNORES Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen During Christmas Day Shout-Out To Family
Tom Brady chose not to include his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, in a series of shout-outs he made after his team’s Christmas Day win over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Brady’s snub against Bündchen came late Sunday night after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime.But while the 45-year-old NFL quarterback addressed his three children, his siblings and his parents after the game, his 42-year-old supermodel ex-wife was noticeably absent from his remarks.“I want to say hi to my parents, my sisters, my kids, love you all, hope you had a good time,” he said during a quick...
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Ben Affleck Takes Son Samuel For Joy Ride In New $265,000 Whip Around Los Angeles
Ben Affleck seems to have gotten himself an early Christmas present — and invited his son along for a joy ride in his new whip. The Argo actor, who shares son Samuel, 10, as well as daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was seen driving around town, aka the Los Angeles streets, on Wednesday, December 21, in his new EV Ford Bronco with his youngest.The Tiffany blue vintage-inspired vehicle is a 100 percent electric vehicle that costs upwards of $265,000.SUPPORTING THE HOME TEAM! BEN AFFLECK & SON SAMUEL CHEER ON BELOVED BOSTON CELTICS AS THEY FACE...
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
epicstream.com
Ben Affleck Felt Trapped in His Marriage to Jennifer Garner? Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Reportedly Said He, His Ex-wife Grew Apart, Shouldn’t Be Married Any Longer
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner shocked the entire world when they announced that they were separating in 2015. At the time, the A-listers had already been together for over a decade, and they also had three children together. Years after their split, Ben Affleck said a number of things about...
Angelina Jolie, Paul Mescal enjoy coffee date amid Phoebe Bridgers split rumors
Just two “Normal People.” Angelina Jolie revealed her unlikely friendship with actor Paul Mescal as a fan spotted the pair grabbing coffee together in London. The A-list actress, who is currently single after her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt, was seen chatting with the Irish actor, best known for his role as Connell in “Normal People,” inside the Almeida Café & Bar. The stars were joined by Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, who also appeared to be engaged in the conversation. The trio met up after the mother-daughter duo watched Mescal perform as Stanley in “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Almeida Theatre earlier that...
Comments / 4