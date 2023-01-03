NBA Fans Amazed At LeBron James' Dominance In Last 11 Games: "Playing Like He's 26 Years Old"

LeBron James is proving he's still among the best in the world with incredible run of form over the last 11 games.

Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a pretty weird season as the team is hoping to somehow make the play-in despite having the man who made 9 NBA Finals in 10 years, LeBron James. Fighting for the 10th seed isn't something the man is used to but is doing everything he can to get to that level.

The Lakers pulled off a strong win over the Charlotte Hornets. While it was a close game and the Hornets are among the worst teams in the league, LeBron James had to have another game with big numbers to drag this team to a win and keep the quest for the 10th seed alive. Fans can't believe LeBron's consistency in Year 20.

Even if LeBron isn't winning at the rate people expect him to, we're seeing something we might never see again. A 38-year-old with 20 years of NBA experience dropping efficient 40-point games is not normal and seeing this again might not be possible. Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss have fumbled LeBron's late-career prime and it's a shame to see.

Is There Any Reason For LeBron To Stay With The Lakers After This Season?

The biggest mistake LeBron made this summer was signing an extension before the Lakers did anything to improve the team. It seems they still don't care about LeBron's form and are happy with protecting their future assets to sell easy tickets with LeBron as the star attraction. The Lakers will have some flexibility this summer, with lots of cap space and the ability to sign a new roster full of players.

Unless the Lakers hit big in the 2023 offseason, expect LBJ to either be traded or walk out of the team for nothing in 2024. Given how concerned the Lakers have been with their pick equity and future flexibility, it'd be shocking to see them actually trade LBJ away to get future picks for their rebuild after he leaves.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.