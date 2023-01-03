Effective: 2023-01-05 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henry; Rock Island; Whiteside The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River near Joslin affecting Henry IL, Rock Island and Whiteside Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rock River near Joslin. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 12.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

HENRY COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO