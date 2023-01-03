ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Breaking: Monday Night Football Temporarily Suspended Due To Terrifying Injury Scene

By Cameron Flynn
 2 days ago

Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals has been temporarily suspended this evening.

After making a tackle on Tee Higgins late in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground and required immediate medical attention.

Hamlin reportedly needed AED and CPR on the field before leaving the stadium in an ambulance.

"Hamlin in ambulance and heading to hospital as Bills pray," Bengals' beat writer Jay Morrison wrote Monday.

Bills players surrounded Hamlin before coaches from both teams decided to suspend the contest.

Fox's Joe Danneman notes that while Hamlin has a pulse, he's not breathing on his own. He's currently being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field," Danneman said.

Whether Monday Night Football will return tonight has yet to be decided. Many are already calling for Roger Goodell to cancel it.

Our most sincere prayers go out to Hamlin and his family during this horrifying situation.

Ernesto Vidal
2d ago

Prayers to him and his family, Does it matter when it happened? Would you feel better if it had happened during a playoff game? No it doesn't matter, these guys play because they love the game, you don't go into a game thinking I could be fighting for my life before the end of this game. Players play! Come on man!

GOD BLESS AMERICA
2d ago

Doesn’t matter what team you like or with. PRAYERS for Damar Hamlin ♥️🙏🏼♥️

