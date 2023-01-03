The Yankees announced today that Brian Sabean has been appointed executive advisor to senior vice president and general manager Brian Cashman. This is a homecoming for Sabean, as he began his career in Major League Baseball with the Yankees. He was hired as a scout back in 1985, later earning other titles such as director of scouting and vice president of player development/scouting. He was with the organization as they drafted and signed the young players that would later form the core of the club that won four championships from 1996 to 2000.

