Stillwater, OK

WOWK

Joens sets 2 school career records, No. 11 Cyclone women win

AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the No. 11 Cyclones to a 70-50 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night. Joens, named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list on Wednesday, made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and passing Heather Ezell (2006-09) and Megan Taylor (1998-2001). She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double, breaking a tie with Angie Wells (1999-02).
AMES, IA
WOWK

WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers

For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
AMES, IA
WOWK

West Virginia falls out of AP Top 25 rankings

Just one week after making its first appearance inside the AP Top 25 this season, West Virginia has fallen out of the national rankings. Saturday’s overtime loss to Kansas State was enough to bump the Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) from the Top 25. WVU entered the game ranked No. 24 in the country.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Late surge not enough, familiar woes haunt WVU vs. Oklahoma State

West Virginia will return to Morgantown emptyhanded. The Mountaineers dropped their second Big 12 game of the season on Monday 67-60 to Oklahoma State despite a late surge in the second half. Fouls again impacted the Mountaineers as Erik Stevenson, WVU’s scoring leader in the contest, left the game after fouling out for the second straight game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Wrestling announces three time changes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team has announced time changes to three upcoming home events this season. WVU’s duals against Iowa State (Feb. 3), Air Force (Feb. 10), and Clarion (Feb. 17) have all been moved up to 7 p.m. ET. The three matchups were each originally planned to begin at 8 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Huggins on Stevenson: “You can’t hurt your team”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia in scoring, but he has yet to see the end of a Big 12 basketball game. Much to the chagrin of head coach Bob Huggins, the fifth-year guard has fouled out of both of WVU’s conference games this season, earning technical fouls in each contest. His latest technical was avoidable: after hitting a go-ahead three-pointer against Oklahoma State, he turned to former Cowboy star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside, and made a gesture to his crotch.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Brown announces Bilal Marshall as next WR coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced the return of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff on Monday. Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, has been tabbed as WVU’s next wide receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

