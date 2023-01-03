Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWK
Joens sets 2 school career records, No. 11 Cyclone women win
AMES, Iowa (AP)Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the No. 11 Cyclones to a 70-50 victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night. Joens, named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list on Wednesday, made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and passing Heather Ezell (2006-09) and Megan Taylor (1998-2001). She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double, breaking a tie with Angie Wells (1999-02).
WOWK
WVU cools after half, No. 11 ISU tops Mountaineers
For two quarters, it looked like the Mountaineers could pull off a road upset. After halftime, Iowa State took over. The 11th-ranked Cyclones (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) dominated the boards, posting a plus-21 rebounding margin over the visiting Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) to take a 70-50 win at the James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa on Wednesday. Stephanie Soares powered Iowa State in the win, recording a double-double with 13 points and 20 rebounds.
WOWK
West Virginia falls out of AP Top 25 rankings
Just one week after making its first appearance inside the AP Top 25 this season, West Virginia has fallen out of the national rankings. Saturday’s overtime loss to Kansas State was enough to bump the Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) from the Top 25. WVU entered the game ranked No. 24 in the country.
WOWK
Late surge not enough, familiar woes haunt WVU vs. Oklahoma State
West Virginia will return to Morgantown emptyhanded. The Mountaineers dropped their second Big 12 game of the season on Monday 67-60 to Oklahoma State despite a late surge in the second half. Fouls again impacted the Mountaineers as Erik Stevenson, WVU’s scoring leader in the contest, left the game after fouling out for the second straight game.
WOWK
Wrestling announces three time changes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team has announced time changes to three upcoming home events this season. WVU’s duals against Iowa State (Feb. 3), Air Force (Feb. 10), and Clarion (Feb. 17) have all been moved up to 7 p.m. ET. The three matchups were each originally planned to begin at 8 p.m.
WOWK
Huggins on Stevenson: “You can’t hurt your team”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia in scoring, but he has yet to see the end of a Big 12 basketball game. Much to the chagrin of head coach Bob Huggins, the fifth-year guard has fouled out of both of WVU’s conference games this season, earning technical fouls in each contest. His latest technical was avoidable: after hitting a go-ahead three-pointer against Oklahoma State, he turned to former Cowboy star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside, and made a gesture to his crotch.
WOWK
Brown announces Bilal Marshall as next WR coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced the return of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff on Monday. Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, has been tabbed as WVU’s next wide receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the...
WOWK
How to watch Rodney Gallagher, Josiah Trotter in high school All-American game Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two of West Virginia football’s highest-rated recruits in the 2023 recruiting class will play their final high school football game on Saturday. They will suit up on the same team and appear on the national stage. Pennsylvania natives, and four-star-caliber recruits Rodney Gallagher III and...
Comments / 0