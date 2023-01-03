Over 5,000 actions on North Shore, west side says EMS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services has had a busy start to the new year as high surf brought thousands to the beaches.

According to EMS, they had 3,000 prevention actions and rescues on the west side of the island and 2,200 on the North Shore.

A few highlights from west side rescues include:

A family of three — a 40-year-old female and two children — were thrown off a boat outside the Wai’anae Boat Harbor. A large wave hit their vessel, throwing them overboard. Lifeguards responded via jet ski and brought them to safety. They were evaluated by EMS but declined to be taken to an emergency room.

Lifeguards rescued five surfers at Mākaha Beach. The surfers were caught up by the 10-15 foot surf.

There also were a smattering of other surfer rescues due to broken leashes and those who were caught off guard by the large surf.

For the North Shore, EMS said waves got up to 30 feet. Here are few of the highlights from rescues:

A 30-year-old bodyboarder became caught in the current. Lifeguards needed to jump into a large shore break in order to swim to the patient. They were able to get him to the safety of their jet ski and transported him in to shore where EMS responded. The man declined to be taken to an emergency room.

There were 10 other people rescued in similar ways with a majority of them taking place at Waimea Bay.

EMS said that they are planning on leaving the majority of north and west side towers and mobile responders to take on overtime until sundown since the beaches are still very crowded at this time.