State College, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal

After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

BREAKING: Transfer portal safety Ja’Had Carter commits to Ohio State

The Buckeyes have dipped back into the transfer portal to land their latest commitment and it's a big one. Safety Ja Had'Carter who had previously played and starred for the Syracuse Orange, has announced he has decided to transfer to Ohio State. This is a big addition for the Buckeyes....
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Hires Wide Receivers Coach

On Monday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown announced Bilal Marshall as the Mountaineers' new receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a release by WVU. “He came here as one of our graduate assistant coaches three years ago, did an outstanding job and was a valuable asset to our program, not only on the field but with our recruiting efforts. I look forward to him joining our program once again.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Hot Board Szn: Possible cornerback coach candidates for FSU

Florida State is embarking on its fourth coaching change in as many offseasons under Mike Norvell as the Seminoles will look to replace defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. Woodson is expected to take a similar position at Arkansas. Coincidentally, Woodson was hired by FSU to replace the first departure under...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
sportstalksc.com

#Clemson DT Bryan Bresee to enter NFL Draft

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee has played his last game for the Tigers. Bresee announced on social media Monday afternoon he will forgo the rest of his college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Pro Football Focus ranks Bresee as the #2 defensive tackle prospect in the Draft behind Jalen Carter of Georgia.
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

Matthew Middleton Named Wide Receivers Coach For USF Football

TAMPA, JAN. 4, 2023 – University of South Florida Head Coach Alex Golesh has named Matthew Middleton as the Bulls' wide receivers coach, completing the offensive coaching staff for his first USF team. Middleton comes to USF with 15 years of experience coaching wide receivers on the collegiate level,...
TAMPA, FL

