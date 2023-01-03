ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Firefighters come to the rescue at house fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire occurred Tuesday morning in Nashville at 1018 Gateway Lane, says Nashville Fire Department. They say crews saw light smoke when they got to the residence and went on to investigate. Firefighters were able to find the fire and put it out. No...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Power restored to nearly 3,000 people across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (8:57 a.m.)--The number of people without power is under one hundred. Over 3,000 people are without power Thursday morning in Nashville. NES says that this is because of an equipment issue in the southern part of Nashville. The outage affecting Elm Hill was caused...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Murfreesboro crash kills one, leaves two hurt

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro Police Department has shared that two vehicle crash left one person dead Tuesday. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the entrance of the Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments. Th crash killed one person and hurt two others. One of the people who was hurt is in critical condition and the other is currently stable. The MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating what happened.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

One person hurt in shooting on West End Ave Thursday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was hurt in a shooting on West End Ave and 16th Ave N early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Metro Communications says that one person was hurt in the shooting. This is a breaking news story, check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One person is dead in Madison shooting near public park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective confirmed that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The body is currently inside a white vehicle on the scene, police confirm. A dark, four-door sedan was seen leaving the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

21-year-old pedestrian dies in car collision in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (1:39 p.m.)--The pedestrian in the crash in Clarksville this morning has died. He was 21 years old and his name was Jer Rion Thurmond. An investigation into the incident continues on. -------------------------------- Officers say there was a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Clarksville Tuesday...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

New problems with trash, panhandlers and theft in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several South Nashville businesses say they are concerned that a homeless encampment right off Murfreesboro Pike at I-24 and I-40 is growing quickly. Alejandra Rayo says she must be on high alert at work every day because of the increase in the homeless population near their store Viva Market off Murfreesboro Pike.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Franklin police find man reported missing with dementia

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Jan. 3 - Franklin Police Department reported that 74-year-old Ray Killingbeck with dementia has been found safe Tuesday around 3 p.m. in downtown Franklin. ---- Officers with the Franklin Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Apparent murder-suicide being investigated at Nashville hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Metro Nashville police are on scene of an apparent murder-suicide at a hotel. Police say the shooting occurred in one of the rooms of the hotel at 315 4th Avenue North at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The victim's are thought to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Clarksville man wanted for triple shoplifting spree

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Adam Ludy is wanted by Clarksville police for shoplifting three times since Dec. 23, 2022. He is currently avoiding arrest, say officers. Ludy is 6'1 and 190 lbs. He is thought to be on foot in New Providence. Officers are asking that any person who...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD: Bellevue shooting death possibly drug-related

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Meet Middle Tennessee's first New Year babies of 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several hospitals in and around Nashville have announced the first births of 2023 in their hospitals. Baby James was born at 12:51 a.m. on January 1 at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center to parents Victoria and James. He weighed 8 lbs. and 10 oz. Baby Gloria arrived on...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy