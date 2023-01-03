Read full article on original website
Related
fox17.com
Firefighters come to the rescue at house fire in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire occurred Tuesday morning in Nashville at 1018 Gateway Lane, says Nashville Fire Department. They say crews saw light smoke when they got to the residence and went on to investigate. Firefighters were able to find the fire and put it out. No...
fox17.com
One victim transported to hospital after East Nashville alley shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One victim was transported to the hospital after an alley shooting in East Nashville, police confirm. Metro Police report that the status of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time. A witness saw a red Kia flee from the scene after the incident, police...
fox17.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people across Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (8:57 a.m.)--The number of people without power is under one hundred. Over 3,000 people are without power Thursday morning in Nashville. NES says that this is because of an equipment issue in the southern part of Nashville. The outage affecting Elm Hill was caused...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro crash kills one, leaves two hurt
Murfreesboro, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro Police Department has shared that two vehicle crash left one person dead Tuesday. The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the entrance of the Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments. Th crash killed one person and hurt two others. One of the people who was hurt is in critical condition and the other is currently stable. The MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating what happened.
fox17.com
One person hurt in shooting on West End Ave Thursday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was hurt in a shooting on West End Ave and 16th Ave N early Thursday morning. The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Metro Communications says that one person was hurt in the shooting. This is a breaking news story, check back here...
fox17.com
Goodlettsville residents still cannot stay in apartments after pipes froze in winter storm
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some people were forced out of their homes since Christmas Eve after an apartment complex in Goodlettsville said their pipes froze. Some residents said barely any progress has been made at the Retreat at Dry Creek Farms. One resident’s ceiling is still open and another...
fox17.com
One person is dead in Madison shooting near public park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective confirmed that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The body is currently inside a white vehicle on the scene, police confirm. A dark, four-door sedan was seen leaving the...
fox17.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A pedestrian is killed in South Nashville. A man crossing the roadway on Murfreesboro Pike near Elm Hill Pike is hit by a car just after 10 p.m. Sunday. He died early Monday, according to Metro Nashville Police Department. The Davidson County Medical Examiner is working to...
fox17.com
VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel returns with Nashville Boat Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Nashville Boat Show is back in town at Music City Center today through Sunday. The show will of course feature some of the newest tech and boat models but there are also activities for the whole family. The show features live music, a paddle sports demo pool, a...
fox17.com
Metro Police hoping to identify suspects in Bell Road shooting that critically hurt victim
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify several suspects involved in a December shooting at a Bell Road apartment complex that critically injured one person. At least three suspects fled from the scene in the Infiniti G35 sedan in the attached surveillance photos. There is...
fox17.com
21-year-old pedestrian dies in car collision in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (1:39 p.m.)--The pedestrian in the crash in Clarksville this morning has died. He was 21 years old and his name was Jer Rion Thurmond. An investigation into the incident continues on. -------------------------------- Officers say there was a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Clarksville Tuesday...
fox17.com
New problems with trash, panhandlers and theft in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several South Nashville businesses say they are concerned that a homeless encampment right off Murfreesboro Pike at I-24 and I-40 is growing quickly. Alejandra Rayo says she must be on high alert at work every day because of the increase in the homeless population near their store Viva Market off Murfreesboro Pike.
fox17.com
Franklin police find man reported missing with dementia
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: Jan. 3 - Franklin Police Department reported that 74-year-old Ray Killingbeck with dementia has been found safe Tuesday around 3 p.m. in downtown Franklin. ---- Officers with the Franklin Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.
fox17.com
Tennessee man wanted for allegedly stalking his girlfriend, aggravated assault
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Clarksville man is wanted on three counts: kidnapping, aggravated assault, and stalking, say officers. 34-year-old Wesley Scott allegedly assaulted and kidnapped his girlfriend on Dec. 24, 2022. Since then, he his continued to stalk her through social media and by driving by her home, police say.
fox17.com
Apparent murder-suicide being investigated at Nashville hotel
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Metro Nashville police are on scene of an apparent murder-suicide at a hotel. Police say the shooting occurred in one of the rooms of the hotel at 315 4th Avenue North at 2:30 p.m. Monday. The victim's are thought to be a boyfriend and girlfriend from West...
fox17.com
Clarksville man wanted for triple shoplifting spree
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Adam Ludy is wanted by Clarksville police for shoplifting three times since Dec. 23, 2022. He is currently avoiding arrest, say officers. Ludy is 6'1 and 190 lbs. He is thought to be on foot in New Providence. Officers are asking that any person who...
fox17.com
MNPD: Bellevue shooting death possibly drug-related
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a drug-related robbery is a possible motive for Monday's deadly shooting of a 22 year old man. The victim, Daniel Boner, as shot at the Aventura complex on Amberwood Circle in Bellevue. MNPD says that the investigation shows two men broke into the apartment looking for money and drugs. Bonner, who was in a bedroom in the apartment, seems to have gotten a gun after the two men broke into the apartment. MNPD says this led to him being shot. The two suspects fled after taking things from the apartment. Bonner was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.
fox17.com
Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
fox17.com
Brookmeade Park fencing legislation approved, comes with pushback as camp closes Jan. 4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — After a decade of misuse, the city’s largest homeless encampment, Brookmeade Park, finally closes on Jan. 4. But there’s been back and forth over a piece of legislation voted on Tuesday night that approved an easement and fence around Brookmeade Park. “There’s absolutely...
fox17.com
Meet Middle Tennessee's first New Year babies of 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Several hospitals in and around Nashville have announced the first births of 2023 in their hospitals. Baby James was born at 12:51 a.m. on January 1 at TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center to parents Victoria and James. He weighed 8 lbs. and 10 oz. Baby Gloria arrived on...
