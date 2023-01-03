ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

James Harden (injury management) starting for 76ers on Monday; Shake Milton back to bench

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden will start Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Harden missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to right foot tendon strain injury management. After getting that rest, he is fully locked and loaded to kick off 2023. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Shake Milton back to the bench.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Game Rewind: Pacers 126, 76ers 129 (OT)

Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 PM ET at Wells Fargo Center. Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference entered Wells Fargo Center, but only one could continue streaking – and it took all 48 minutes and more to determine which one. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, it...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFMZ-TV Online

Jalen Hurts expected to play in regular season finale against the Giants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way. For all the coachspeak from Nick Sirianni about how the Eagles win together and lose together, it’s been jarring for fans and the franchise to watch just how poorly the offense has played in consecutive losses without Hurts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m. Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Cardiac events a frightening, familiar sight in the NHL

The horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game this week in Cincinnati was all too familiar to members of the hockey community. Five players in the NHL over the past 25 years who collapsed during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy