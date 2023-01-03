Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just revealed a brand new image of Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen. In the new picture from USA Today, the duo is in their civilian attire and it looks like Gwen Stacy is meeting the Morales family for the first time. Both Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales have that knowing look on their faces as they're introduced to their son's crush. One of the core tensions in the first movie was the fact that neither of his parents knew that he was learning the ropes as Spider-Man. As one would expect, the adults would probably catch on to their teenage son sneaking out at night to fight crime dressed as a vigilante. Still, a lot of fans have been wondering if both of the Morales parents will make it out of this movie unscathed. Check out the image for yourself down below.

20 HOURS AGO