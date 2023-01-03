ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

localmemphis.com

Greenview Gives Back provides free landscaping for injured Collierville police officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greenview Landscaping aims to create a better year for those in need by providing free services to people in the Mid-South. Lawn-mowing isn’t typically the first thing to cross most people's mind when they’re physically or financially unable to take care of their yard, but through the "Greenview Gives Back" initiative, some will not have to worry about the task.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
West Memphis streets, homes experience severe flooding

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis, Arkansas is left with severe flooding following the recent storms. Homeowner Hannah Holt said this isn’t the first time she’s experienced flooding as bad as this storm and it likely won’t be the last. “Yes so, it’s definitely been an...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Greater Memphis Chamber launches workforce survey for area employers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber wants to hear from Mid-South employers about what skills and education levels are needed in the region. The Chamber said the survey results will inform and directly influence workforce development and education in the area. The 2023 Bridging the Talent Gap Employer...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County District Attorney lays out goals, reforms to cut down on crime, punish violent criminals better in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, in an exclusive interview, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy began his first full calendar year as D.A. by reiterating that cutting down on violent crime remains his office's top priority. Mulroy said that includes deprioritizing things such as low-level marijuana possession and doubling down...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

