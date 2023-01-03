Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Greenview Gives Back provides free landscaping for injured Collierville police officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Greenview Landscaping aims to create a better year for those in need by providing free services to people in the Mid-South. Lawn-mowing isn’t typically the first thing to cross most people's mind when they’re physically or financially unable to take care of their yard, but through the "Greenview Gives Back" initiative, some will not have to worry about the task.
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Usually, getting info from law enforcement isn't that big of a deal | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There's a double standard when it comes to getting information from law enforcement when a big story hits, like the one on TMZ Monday that the Grizzlies' Ja Morant is being sued for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old while playing basketball at Morant's house. We had sources...
localmemphis.com
West Memphis streets, homes experience severe flooding
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis, Arkansas is left with severe flooding following the recent storms. Homeowner Hannah Holt said this isn’t the first time she’s experienced flooding as bad as this storm and it likely won’t be the last. “Yes so, it’s definitely been an...
localmemphis.com
Possible tornado causes tree damage in Haywood County, Tennessee
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A possible weak tornado touched down in Haywood County, Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Debris was detected by weather radar just before 2:30am south of Brownsville. While no one actually reported seeing a tornado, this type of debris signature is typically associated with a weak tornado. Reports...
localmemphis.com
West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon and fire chief rescue residents after storm
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Homes and apartment complexes across West Memphis experienced some water damage as a storm poured down on the area. Mayor Marco McClendon said he’s doing everything he can given the flat lands West Memphis sits on. The city is working through a $40 million...
localmemphis.com
Greater Memphis Chamber launches workforce survey for area employers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Chamber wants to hear from Mid-South employers about what skills and education levels are needed in the region. The Chamber said the survey results will inform and directly influence workforce development and education in the area. The 2023 Bridging the Talent Gap Employer...
localmemphis.com
Memphis area weather forecast: Nice weather today
Meteorologist Trevor Birchett says sunshine will continue today with highs in the 50s. There's a chance of some light rain showers on Saturday.
localmemphis.com
TBI: No injuries after officer shoots at shoplifting suspect who drove toward officer in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate after a shooting involving a police officer Tuesday near Academy Sports + Outdoors on North Byhalia Road in Collierville. According to the TBI, at about 5:30 p.m. while on duty outside businesses near West Poplar Avenue...
localmemphis.com
Resources available for Mid-South renters who are experiencing apartment damages
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Memphis is the country's eviction capital, according to the most recent study from Apartment List — a company that helps people find apartments. Due to a lack of national eviction data, the company compiled its report based on information from its nearly 8 million users.
localmemphis.com
'Feels Like Home:' disabled sprinklers due to burst pipes made senior home fire spread out of control
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly fire at the Feels Like Home senior lifestyle residences left one person dead and two others injured late at night on Dec. 29, and management spoke with the media Tuesday to provide updates and details on the fire at their East Memphis location. According...
localmemphis.com
Shelby County District Attorney lays out goals, reforms to cut down on crime, punish violent criminals better in 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, in an exclusive interview, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy began his first full calendar year as D.A. by reiterating that cutting down on violent crime remains his office's top priority. Mulroy said that includes deprioritizing things such as low-level marijuana possession and doubling down...
