fourstateshomepage.com
Cox Monett welcomes first baby of 2023
MONETT, Mo. — Cox Monett’s first baby of 2023 is a little boy. Parents Shawn Nance and Bailey Burnside welcomed baby Ridge Allen into the world at 12:44 p.m. on Jan. 2. Ridge Allen weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches long. The father, Shawn Nance,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Permanent homeless shelter in Joplin is operational
JOPLIN, Mo. — Today marked the official first day of operations for a new permanent homeless shelter in Joplin. It’s the “Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.”. Two days a week, it’s offering shelter, food, showers, and even clothing. Officials are also helping to set up...
fourstateshomepage.com
Four State family tree: genealogy at the library
JOPLIN, Mo. — How much do you know about your family tree?. Finding those answers is a common resolution for the new year, and a Joplin facility can help you get started. With the success of television shows like “Who Do You Think You Are” and “Finding Your Roots,” there is a lot of interest in genealogy. A good place to go to start that search is here at the Joplin Public Library.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Public Library usage statistics
JOPLIN, Mo. — With the start of a new year, the “Joplin Public Library” is gathering usage data of their materials from the previous year. There were more than 175,000 visitors to the facility in the last year. The total number of items that were checked out,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Ascension Via Christi welcomes first baby of 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Pittsburg hospital welcomed their own first baby of the new year on Sunday. Baby Zion was born at 12:48 AM to Kierre Johnson. Zion weighed eight pounds, two ounces, and measured 20 1/4 inches long.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin recovery center gifted $7k for community outreach
JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a big day for Ascent Recovery and the Recovery Outreach Community Center (ROCC). Ascent received a check for $7,000 from the internet and cable provider Sparklight through its Charitable Giving Foundation. “It’s something Sparklight does for each of its communities. We’re very happy to...
fortscott.biz
Local Cook Pays For a Movie as a Present to Her Community
A Fort Scott woman, who cooks at a local restaurant for a living, has paid for a movie for the community at Fort Cinema, 224 W. 18th. On January 7 at 2 p.m. there will be a free showing of Puss in Boots The Last Wish hosted by this woman, who wishes to remain anonymous.
fourstateshomepage.com
Home Depot to screen short film on 2011 Joplin tornado relief efforts
JOPLIN, Mo. — In one week, Joplin’s Home Depot location will show a documentary-style short film highlighting historic disasters such as the 2011 Joplin tornado, the company said in a release. ‘Hope Builds’ is set to screen at the store on E 20th St. on January 11th, from...
fourstateshomepage.com
New Joplin school officially opens
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s newest school officially opened today, combining West Central and Columbia Elementaries. The first day of the spring semester is a big deal on North Main Street. “I really like it,” said Brynn Walters, Joplin Student. The new gymnasium and playground and cafeteria make...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We get some heated responses to our Facebook question asking “When you last cleaned your refrigerator?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
fourstateshomepage.com
Veteran opens Joplin’s newest coffee shop
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you’re a coffee drinker in the Joplin area, there’s a new option for you, but it’s unlike any other shop in the Four States. It’s called Cup O’ Joe and is located near the intersection of 9th and Maiden Lane. The business opened on Monday and is owned and operated by Eldorado Springs native, Dustin Drilling.
Ozarks First.com
Stay Healthy this New Year with Ruby Jeans at Price Cutter
Time for a healthy start to 2023! Take a look at these healthy juice options at Ruby Jean’s Juicery at Price Cutter on East Battlefield.
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. Seasonable temperatures ahead, no rain until Saturday. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. A fire station in fair grove is picking up the pieces. New law regarding homelessness receives push back. House Bill 545 went into effect at...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kid’s bird hike event begins this week
JOPLIN, Mo. — Believe it or not — the first local Christmas event of 2023 is now just days away. The annual Kid’s Christmas Bird Count will take place Saturday morning at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It’s put on by the Missouri Department...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper County to open new Courts building
JOPLIN, Mo. — More than two years of construction is officially wrapping up as Jasper County gets ready to launch its new courts building. Officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday for the project at 7th and Pearl. The public ceremony will be held at 10 a.m., followed...
KYTV
Polk County, Mo., mother faces charges involving death of her daughter
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A grand jury indicted a Bolivar mother in her daughter’s death. Ashley Cameron faces charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators say Cameron failed to get medical care for the child, resulting in her daughter’s death. They say the child died in February of 2021. Investigators will only say the child is under the age of 17 years old.
koamnewsnow.com
Man suffers serious injuries as Ford F350 overturns in crash near Monett
LAWRENCE, COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Highway Patrol report an Aurora, Mo. man was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Clayton Orr, 59, was driving a 2003 Ford F350 westbound and crashed just after 10:15 a.m. on Bus. US-60, east of Monett. According to...
ksgf.com
Springfield Movie Theater Closing Its Doors
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Regal College Station movie theater is closing. Its last day of operation is Thursday, January 5. The location made the announcement on its Facebook page, although it did not mention why it is closing. The theater in downtown Springfield is owned by Cineworld, based...
fourstateshomepage.com
Afton woman sentenced to 15 years for beating her toddler
JAY, Okla. – An Afton woman pleaded guilty to child neglect involving the beating of her daughter that left the girl’s eye swollen shut. Tabetha Townsend, 26, and Chandler Blackwell, 26, were charged in Jan. 2020 in Delaware County District Court with child neglect for the beating of Townsend’s 21-month-old daughter.
KYTV
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trash is piling up in several neighborhoods around the Ozarks. After waiting weeks for the garbage truck to come by, several people turned to us for help. “It’s been two and a half weeks now. It’s piling up,” said John Hietter. He says...
