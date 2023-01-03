Read full article on original website
WATE
Three charged after deadly shooting
Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large. Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large.
Juvenile warrant issued for 17-year-old charged with second-degree murder in Mall of America shooting
Minnesota prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with a deadly shooting at the Mall of America.
worldboxingnews.net
Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea
Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
Person fatally electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) – A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
Man told officers he was having a stroke — but he was put in jail and died, suit says
He was seen mouthing “help me” outside an Alabama Dollar General store and a customer called 911, according to the lawsuit.
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
A US Woman Is Accused Of Murder After Hunting Down Her Stolen Car & The Debate Is Intense
A woman is facing first-degree murder charges in Missouri after tracking down her stolen car and confronting the person inside, in a case that's dividing opinions online. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, Missouri, was arrested late Wednesday after a shootout at a gas station in St. Louis, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reports.
Arkansas Mother Arrested After 6-Year-Old Boy Found Decomposing Under Hallway Floor in Home, Police Say
An Arkansas mother and another man have been arrested after police say they found a six-year-old boy dead, buried under a hallway floor of a home. The boy’s sister, also age six, is still alive but had to be taken to the hospital for what are believed to be burns to her scalp, authorities said.
Friend of CHP captain found dead had called police 1 year ago to request welfare check
SACRAMENTO -- New developments are coming to light in a bizarre murder mystery that sources say police are investigating as a possible murder-for-hire plot after a California Highway Patrol commander and her husband are both dead. Captain Julie Harding of CHP's Yuba-Sutter division was found dead by a single gunshot wound outside she and her estranged husband's second home in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sources tell CBS13 her death is being investigated as a suicide. Her husband, Michael Harding, was found murdered, dead by multiple gunshot wounds, on Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky after being reported missing a week prior. His...
Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police
A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
A person is dead after a shooting outside of a manufacturing plant in southern Indiana. According to Indiana State Police, a shooting happened Thursday morning outside of Madison Precision Products plant in Madison. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Five inmates orchestrated Christmas morning attack on corrections officer, Kentucky police say
Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the inmates used a weapon to attack the officer, who suffered multiple injuries, the statement said.
Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs
A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack
The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
2 Oklahoma Brothers Exonerated Decades After Being Wrongfully Convicted In Separate Cases
Malcolm Scott spent more than 20 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Turns out, he wasn’t the only person in his family to be wrongfully convicted. Scott and his older brother Corey Atchinson were each convicted of separate murders in the 1990s and spent decades behind bars, before each was exonerated in a disturbing case of justice gone wrong.
Joseph Elledge: ’48 Hours’ features Missouri murder
True-crime TV series 48 Hours will explore a high-profile, mid-Missouri murder case resolved in court earlier this year.
Search continues for abducted five-month-old infant in Ohio after his twin brother is located safe
One of the twins abducted during a car theft in Ohio has been found safe, police told ABC News.Five-month-old Kyair Thomass was found at the Dayton International Airport, authorities announced on Tuesday. Kyair and his twin brother Kason Thomass were abducted around 9.45pm on Monday after their mother parked her black 2010 Honda Accord at a Donato’s Pizza restaurant in Columbus. She then entered the restaurant to pick up a DoorDash order.While the woman stepped away, a suspect wearing a dark hoodie drove off northbound on High Street with the infants inside the car. Twenty-four-year-old Nalah Jackson, who was inside...
Attorneys for suspect in rapper Takeoff's murder expect judge to lower bond to $300K
Patrick Clark could be out of custody within 24 to 48 hours if his attorneys complete a few more requests -- including turning in his passport card.
Man accused of shooting, killing cats because he didn’t want to move with them
EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington man was arrested after police said he killed two cats. The Everett Police Department told KIRO that officers were called to a disturbance that began when a man evicted his 77-year-old father. The homeowner told officers that when he arrived at the property, he...
State Police looking for suspect after he fled traffic stop
State Police are looking for a suspect following a chase early Thursday morning. Troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Black Dodge Durango around 1:00 Thursday morning at Ohio River Boulevard and California Avenue.
