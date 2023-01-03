ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WATE

Three charged after deadly shooting

Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large. Three men have been charged in the shooting death of 49-year-old Frank Vinson. While one suspect has been taken into custody, two others remain at large.
KNOXVILLE, TN
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
CBS Sacramento

Friend of CHP captain found dead had called police 1 year ago to request welfare check

SACRAMENTO -- New developments are coming to light in a bizarre murder mystery that sources say police are investigating as a possible murder-for-hire plot after a California Highway Patrol commander and her husband are both dead. Captain Julie Harding of CHP's Yuba-Sutter division was found dead by a single gunshot wound outside she and her estranged husband's second home in Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 10. Sources tell CBS13 her death is being investigated as a suicide. Her husband, Michael Harding, was found murdered, dead by multiple gunshot wounds, on Sept. 26 in Burkesville, Kentucky after being reported missing a week prior. His...
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Tennessee mom used her 5-year-old child as shield in armed carjackings: police

A Tennessee woman is accused of multiple armed carjackings including one in which she used her 5-year-old child as a shield after firing a gun, according to police. Bethany Wilson, 24, went on an alleged auto theft spree that ended with her crashing one of the stolen vehicles on an Interstate Thursday, local ABC affiliate WZTV reported. Wilson, of Goodlettsville, reportedly stole at least three cars over a period of only a few hours before she was arrested Thursday night, Clarksville police told the station. She first allegedly took a 51-year-old woman’s Nissan Juke at a gas station around 4:42 p.m....
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Bluegrass Live

Five inmates orchestrated Christmas morning attack on corrections officer, Kentucky police say

Five inmates at the Kentucky State Penitentiary are suspected of orchestrating an attack that sent a corrections officer to the hospital, police said. The officer was attacked Christmas morning in a common area of the prison in Eddyville, Kentucky State Police said Tuesday in a statement. A preliminary investigation found the inmates used a weapon to attack the officer, who suffered multiple injuries, the statement said.
EDDYVILLE, KY
TheDailyBeast

Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs

A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

FBI and North Carolina authorities issue ‘active warrants’ for suspects in Moore County substation attack

The FBI and North Carolina sheriff deputies have issued “active warrants” for suspects in an attack on Moore County substations that left 45,000 residents without power, according to reports.The Moore County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL that multiple search warrants had been issued in relation to a targeted gunfire assault on two power grids overnight on Saturday.The FBI has also been granted a federal order to obtain cell phone records to identify anyone who was near the two substations, according to WRAL.“If we would have found them easily, we would have had someone under arrest by now,” a Moore County...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Search continues for abducted five-month-old infant in Ohio after his twin brother is located safe

One of the twins abducted during a car theft in Ohio has been found safe, police told ABC News.Five-month-old Kyair Thomass was found at the Dayton International Airport, authorities announced on Tuesday. Kyair and his twin brother Kason Thomass were abducted around 9.45pm on Monday after their mother parked her black 2010 Honda Accord at a Donato’s Pizza restaurant in Columbus. She then entered the restaurant to pick up a DoorDash order.While the woman stepped away, a suspect wearing a dark hoodie drove off northbound on High Street with the infants inside the car. Twenty-four-year-old Nalah Jackson, who was inside...
COLUMBUS, OH

