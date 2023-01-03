Read full article on original website
SLO County lost several popular businesses in 2022. Here are 10
From a beloved Mexican restaurant to a popular fast food joint, here are some of the local businesses that shut their doors in 2022.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first babies of 2023
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2023, a baby boy to Migual and Allyson Hermosillo. Luca Mattias Hermosillo arrived at 10:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long, Tenet Health Central...
KEYT
San Luis Obispo County issues Flood Advisory
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 10:45 p.m. We have more details as they come into the news station.
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments selects Lompoc Mayor as Chair
The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments has unanimously chosen Lompoc Mayor Janelle Osborne as Chair with Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino to serve as Vice-Chair. The post Santa Barbara County Association of Governments selects Lompoc Mayor as Chair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Missing Grover Beach woman located in San Luis Obispo
The 65-year-old woman was found safe.
Police investigate Ralph’s grocery store robbery in San Luis Obispo, ask for help from public in search
San Luis Obispo police officers arrived at the Ralph's at 201 Madonna Rd. around 9:24 p.m. on Jan. 2 after receiving a 911 call of an armed suspect stealing items. The post Police investigate Ralph’s grocery store robbery in San Luis Obispo, ask for help from public in search appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kcbx.org
Local governments and agencies urge Central Coast residents to prepare for massive storm
Local governments and agencies across the Central Coast are urging residents to prepare for the massive storm event underway right now. They say there’s potential for widespread damage to people and property from flooding, power outages, vehicle accidents and more. James Blattler is the Emergency Manager for the City...
Flooding, power outages and road closures: What happened on first night of SLO County storm
More of Highway 1 in SLO County was also closed due to the storm.
Santa Barbara Independent
San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos
A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach police identify Arroyo Grande man killed by train
Authorities identified the person struck and killed by a train last month at the Grover Beach Amtrak station as Ronald Frank Gupton, 55, of Arroyo Grande. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, while a train was approaching, Gupton stepped off the platform at the Grover Beach station and onto the tracks in order to retrieve an object, police said. The oncoming train struck Gupton, killing him.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
kprl.com
Nipomo Stabbing 01.03.2023
New Years day turned violent in Nipomo when a family dispute erupted shortly after midnight. Sheriff’s deputies found a 36-year-old man with stab wounds after a family disturbance. 20-year-old Angel Rodriguez was arrested for stabbing the victim. He was booked into the county jail around 5 yesterday morning. The...
Power outages reported during Wednesday night storm
Thousands of people on the Central Coast were without power Wednesday evening as a powerful storm system brought heavy rain and wind onshore.
San Luis Obispo wants to pay you to eat at local restaurants in January
"There’s never been a better time to try a new place for your morning coffee, nightcap and everything in between," President of SLO Chamber of Commerce said.
New SLO County Mexican restaurant features massive burritos and other favorites
Subscriber exclusive: The favorite is a burrito featuring shrimp grilled in chipotle sauce and packed into a large flour tortilla with rice, beans, pineapple, bell pepper and onions.
syvnews.com
Elks Recreation tries to clear the air after controversy over longtime tenants not having leases renewed on rodeo grounds
Members from the Elks Recreation Board of Directors, along with those from the Allan Hancock College Rodeo Club, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the future plans of the Elks Events Center grounds near Highway 101 in Santa Maria. The meeting arose after changes to the leasing contracts at...
calcoastnews.com
When will the storm hit San Luis Obispo County
The latest forecast has the bomb cyclone hitting San Luis Obispo County with heavy rains and strong winds at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas of the county are currently experiencing light rain. Expect the strongest winds on Wednesday evening through early Thursday...
Death notices for Dec. 23-28
Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
Homeless urged to leave Salinas Riverbed as storm approaches
The City of Paso Robles did not announce an expiration date for the evacuation warning because of the chance for more storms.
Family argument on New Year’s Day leads to stabbing arrest in Nipomo
A 20-year-old man was booked at San Luis Obispo County jail on felony assault charges.
