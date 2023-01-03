A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.

LOS ALAMOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO