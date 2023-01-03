ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first babies of 2023

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2023, a baby boy to Migual and Allyson Hermosillo. Luca Mattias Hermosillo arrived at 10:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long, Tenet Health Central...
San Luis Obispo County issues Flood Advisory

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 10:45 p.m. We have more details as they come into the news station.
San Luis Obispo Woman, 27, Critically Injured in Tuesday-Morning Car Crash Near Los Alamos

A San Luis Obispo woman was critically injured Tuesday morning near Los Alamos when her Honda Civic veered off Highway 101 and collided with a large oak tree. The crash occurred around 7:12 a.m. in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County, according to Officer Michael Griffin, a spokesperson for California Highway Patrol’s Buellton office. The 27-year-old woman was driving northbound on the 101 north of State Route 154 at an undetermined speed in cloudy, wet conditions when her car left the roadway and crashed into the tree. The car sustained major damage, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck, and the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle by emergency responders.
Grover Beach police identify Arroyo Grande man killed by train

Authorities identified the person struck and killed by a train last month at the Grover Beach Amtrak station as Ronald Frank Gupton, 55, of Arroyo Grande. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, while a train was approaching, Gupton stepped off the platform at the Grover Beach station and onto the tracks in order to retrieve an object, police said. The oncoming train struck Gupton, killing him.
Nipomo Stabbing 01.03.2023

New Years day turned violent in Nipomo when a family dispute erupted shortly after midnight. Sheriff’s deputies found a 36-year-old man with stab wounds after a family disturbance. 20-year-old Angel Rodriguez was arrested for stabbing the victim. He was booked into the county jail around 5 yesterday morning. The...
When will the storm hit San Luis Obispo County

The latest forecast has the bomb cyclone hitting San Luis Obispo County with heavy rains and strong winds at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas of the county are currently experiencing light rain. Expect the strongest winds on Wednesday evening through early Thursday...
Death notices for Dec. 23-28

Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
