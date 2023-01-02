ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Store employee stole bundles of Texas Lottery tickets, cashed them in for more than $21,000, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is accused of stealing more than $31,000 worth of Texas Lottery tickets from an East Side convenience store where she worked. Mayra Alejandra Rios, 37, was escorted to the Bexar County Jail on Wednesday and charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, according to Jennifer Rodriguez, a public information officer with San Antonio police.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

Significant Changes Happening to Texas ID and License This Year

Texas is making a major change to its license and identification cards. The changes include a fresh look that comes with security features. "Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID-compliant driver's license with a gold star, a valid passport, or U.S. military ID to travel by air in the U.S."
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE
Talk 1340

This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace

Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX
flicksandfood.com

Wine Lovers will Want to get Tickets Now to This Hill Country Event

Wine Lovers Passport Tickets on Sale Now for this Texas Hill Country Wineries Event. The Wine Lovers Celebration Event takes place January 30th-February 24th. Ticket holders will be able to experience 40+ unique Texas Hill Country Wineries on this self-guided tour centering around Valentine’s Day. Take time to relax and say hello to a new year with a loved one or friend, discovering Texas wine and enjoying all that the Texas Wine Country has to offer.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?

Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
TEXAS STATE
keranews.org

Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds

Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
TEXAS STATE

