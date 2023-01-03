Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "Cherrywood"
Looking at Jordan Brand’s plans for 2023, the Air Jordan 2 continues to play a key role in the division’s offerings. It saw its most action yet in 2022 with a countless list of collaborators that included the likes of TITAN, Shelflife, J Balvin and many more. Now, looks such as the Air Jordan 2 Craft series and “UNC to Chicago” lead the way into the new year for the silhouette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Gets New Colorway
The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 is here. Jumpman has come through with plenty of dope variations on the AJ1 over the years, and soon, they will come through with the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2. Yes, we know, it is certainly a mouthful. However, it is important to note that this sneaker is a sequel to its similarly-named predecessor.
hypebeast.com
Nike Unveils Ja Morant’s First Signature Sneaker, the Nike Ja 1
Has signed Ja Morant, Nike Basketball’s “first Gen Z signature athlete,” to its roster. In tandem with announcing the news, Morant has debuted his first signature shoe, the Nike Ja 1. The sneaker launches in a light blue colorway with mesh side panels and a pink and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em
Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Woman stunned after finding UGG Ultra Mini boots in TK Maxx for just £40
If you've tried getting your hands on a pair of UGG Ultra Minis, you'll know that for weeks now, many retailers have been totally sold out of the chestnut boots. The variation of the classic UGG surged in popularity this year, with many desperate to get their hands on the shorter style.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hypebeast.com
The OG Nike Air Max CB 94 "Black/White" to Return in 2023
Despite it being fall of 2022 still, Nike’s roster for next year’s autumn has already began popping up. As sneakerheads begin to piece together the Swoosh’s roster of launches, Charles Barkley’s adored Air Max CB 94 looks to be returning in its OG “Black/White.” While we await a first look at the pair, below is an outline of what to anticipate from its re-release.
Adidas needs Yeezy-like designs to thrive, but many sneakerheads say they're done with the brand
Sneakerheads have debated about what demand for Adidas shoes without Yeezy branding will be. At least one analyst firm sees plenty of demand for them.
thesource.com
Will Smith Says He Used To Beg Michael Jordan To Send Him Shoes To Wear on the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-air’
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is noted as one of the greatest sitcoms of all time and is known for catapulting Will Smith into superstar status. Of the many memorable moments in the show that ran from 1990 to 1996, many fans and sneakerheads remember how Will always wore the newest or hottest Jordans during the episodes. In fact, in the first episode, he dons a pair of Metallic 5’s, and in the final episode, a pair of Columbia 11s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry” Release Date Revealed
Another dope Jordan Brand golf shoe is coming soon. One of the best new golf shoes from Jordan Brand is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf. Of course, Michael Jordan loves to play golf, and his Jumpman line has reflected this. Overall, the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf is one of his best golf offerings, and it continues to receive new colorways.
NBC Miami
Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement' Shoe Finally Returns in 2023
Nike reimagines 2023’s Air Jordan 3 ‘White Cement’ release with vintage look originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s been a long time, but sneaker aficionados are finally going to get the chance to grab a pair of the Air Jordan 3 “White Cement” shoes next March.
One of Penny Hardaway’s Rare Nike Air Foamposite PE Is Releasing Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. An unreleased Nike Air Foamposite One colorway is finally making its way to retail soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the NBA legend’s Nike signature basketball shoe in the coveted Orlando Magic-inspired makeup that’s reportedly releasing in 2023. The forthcoming iteration of the Nike Air Foamposite One resembles the style that Hardaway wore during the 1996-97 season, with a white-based Foamposite upper that is offset by premium tumbled leather eyestays and a matching carbon fiber plate at...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
