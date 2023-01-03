Darvin Ham is no stranger to the Dennis Schroder roller coaster. He couldn't help but reflect on it after Schroder's best game of the season, calling him "the tenacious little kid I fell in love with back in Atlanta in 2013." Ham may look back fondly on the kid he used to coach, but it took a grown-man performance to lead the Lakers to a 112-109 win over the Miami Heat. Schroder scored 32 to give the Lakers their third consecutive victory, this time with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined. Yet after the game, he deflected credit onto his teammates.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO