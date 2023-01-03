ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hufsd.edu

Sophomore Isabella Careccia-Johnson Pursues Her Passion

Isabella Careccia-Johnson is one of the highest achievers in Huntington High School’s Class of 2025. The sophomore compiled a first quarter weighted academic average of nearly 105, but that barely scratches the surface of this exceptional teenager. “I have had a great experience at Huntington and have connected with...
HUNTINGTON, NY
hufsd.edu

Blue Devils Crown Three Mat Champs

The Blue Devil wrestling team crowned three individual weight class champions at the Friar Bash at St. Anthony’s High School. Despite not entering wrestlers in several weight classes and having two other matmen short-circuited by illness or injury, Huntington still managed to capture third place in the team standings.
HUNTINGTON, NY
hufsd.edu

Key Club Participates in Target Tour Initiative

Huntington High School’s Key Club continued its long tradition of collaborating with the Huntington Kiwanis Club to make the holidays brighter for dozens of local children. The Huntington Key Club members joined their counterparts from Half Hollow Hills West to help a large group of kids from financially challenged families shop for winter clothes and assorted items at Target.
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy