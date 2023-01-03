ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

lootpress.com

WVDOH awards contract to clean and paint Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced today that KMX Painting Inc. was recently awarded a contract for $10,284,462 to clean and paint the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington, which spans the Ohio River to connect Sixth Street in Huntington with OH 7. The bridge was built in 1994.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Family game night with Cabell County Schools

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Board games can be fun and educational for the whole family. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with tips for how to make the most of your family game night.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
hufsd.edu

Sophomore Isabella Careccia-Johnson Pursues Her Passion

Isabella Careccia-Johnson is one of the highest achievers in Huntington High School’s Class of 2025. The sophomore compiled a first quarter weighted academic average of nearly 105, but that barely scratches the surface of this exceptional teenager. “I have had a great experience at Huntington and have connected with...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3

Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
hufsd.edu

Sophomore Sofia Rodriguez Has Big Dreams

A sweet young woman who exudes sincerity, Sofia Rodriguez has quietly, but confidently, been compiling an outstanding record at Huntington High School where she “absolutely loves” performing. The sophomore has already starred in the drama and choral programs while earning very good grades. The teenager has a full...
HUNTINGTON, NY
WOWK 13 News

Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Capital Connector Project to revitalize Charleston riverfront

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston revitalization project that has been talked about for 10 years is in the planning phase. The Capital Connector Project was one of Mayor Amy Goodwin’s major topics during Tuesday’s State of the City Address. “It will not only connect Kanawha City to...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston mayor announces goals in State of the City address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Economic development and infrastructure projects were among Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin's priorities for the next four years during Tuesday night's State of the City address. The mayor said the city has been aggressive in competing for federal grant funding and plans to use that money...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November

UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
hufsd.edu

Blue Devils Crown Three Mat Champs

The Blue Devil wrestling team crowned three individual weight class champions at the Friar Bash at St. Anthony’s High School. Despite not entering wrestlers in several weight classes and having two other matmen short-circuited by illness or injury, Huntington still managed to capture third place in the team standings.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Metro News

CAMC acquires Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. — Greenbrier Valley Medical Center is officially a part of Charleston Area Medical Center. The acquisition happened on Sunday. In March 2022, CAMC Health Network and Morgantown-based Mon Health System announced their intent to form a single health care system called Vandalia Health that will stretch across the state.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

New baseball coach to be introduced at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Board of Governors has a special meeting planned later this week to approve the contract for a new head baseball coach. According to a university news release, the meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. “The special meeting is being called by Marshall...
HUNTINGTON, WV

