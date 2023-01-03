Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Christmas Doll House Still Dark but Hopes to Return Next YearBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
lootpress.com
WVDOH awards contract to clean and paint Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced today that KMX Painting Inc. was recently awarded a contract for $10,284,462 to clean and paint the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington, which spans the Ohio River to connect Sixth Street in Huntington with OH 7. The bridge was built in 1994.
WSAZ
Family game night with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Board games can be fun and educational for the whole family. Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with tips for how to make the most of your family game night.
hufsd.edu
Sophomore Isabella Careccia-Johnson Pursues Her Passion
Isabella Careccia-Johnson is one of the highest achievers in Huntington High School’s Class of 2025. The sophomore compiled a first quarter weighted academic average of nearly 105, but that barely scratches the surface of this exceptional teenager. “I have had a great experience at Huntington and have connected with...
Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3
Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
hufsd.edu
Sophomore Sofia Rodriguez Has Big Dreams
A sweet young woman who exudes sincerity, Sofia Rodriguez has quietly, but confidently, been compiling an outstanding record at Huntington High School where she “absolutely loves” performing. The sophomore has already starred in the drama and choral programs while earning very good grades. The teenager has a full...
wchsnetwork.com
Goodwin proposes plan to build single family homes on Charleston’s West Side, East End
CHARLSETON, W.Va. — One of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s goals over her next four years in office is to build 25 single family housing units on the city’s West Side and East End. “We want to make sure we’re providing our families with stable, flexible housing,...
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world! The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of […]
Charleston, West Virginia, Mayor Goodwin begins 2nd term; focused on the economy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The mayor of West Virginia’s Capitol City began her second term in office Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin took the oath of office at noon at city hall as her husband and two sons looked on. The oath was administered by her father-in-law, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph […]
Huntington, West Virginia, crash lands vehicle in creek, 2 injured
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in Huntington that ended with a car in a creek. According to Cabell County dispatchers, the two-vehicle happened around 4:10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, near the intersection of 12th Street and Enslow Boulevard close to the tennis courts at Ritter […]
Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates, and […]
Williamson Daily News
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 1, 1859: Michael Joseph Owens was born in Point Pleasant. A skilled glassblower by age 15, Owens went on to mechanize the making of industrial glass products and launched a factory in Charleston that became the world’s largest producer of window glass.
WSAZ
Capital Connector Project to revitalize Charleston riverfront
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston revitalization project that has been talked about for 10 years is in the planning phase. The Capital Connector Project was one of Mayor Amy Goodwin’s major topics during Tuesday’s State of the City Address. “It will not only connect Kanawha City to...
wchstv.com
Charleston mayor announces goals in State of the City address
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Economic development and infrastructure projects were among Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin's priorities for the next four years during Tuesday night's State of the City address. The mayor said the city has been aggressive in competing for federal grant funding and plans to use that money...
Man who barricaded himself in West Virginia home to get psych evaluation, treatment
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man who barricaded himself in a Huntington home in Sept. of 2022 will undergo a psychological evaluation. On Wednesday in Cabell County Circuit Court, the state and the defense filed a joint motion for Dwayne Howard to be sent to the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital in Weston for evaluation and treatment […]
Police find missing West Virginia woman last seen in November
UPDATE (4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3): The Huntington Police Department says that Florence Canada has been found safe. CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman. The HPD says Florence Annette Canada, 41, was last seen in November 2022 in the Huntington area near the […]
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
hufsd.edu
Blue Devils Crown Three Mat Champs
The Blue Devil wrestling team crowned three individual weight class champions at the Friar Bash at St. Anthony’s High School. Despite not entering wrestlers in several weight classes and having two other matmen short-circuited by illness or injury, Huntington still managed to capture third place in the team standings.
How gas prices have changed in Charleston, West Virginia in the last week
Frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and hurricane-like winds over the winter holiday pushed gas prices higher for the first time in months. A gallon of gas was $3.20 on average Tuesday, January 3, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charleston, WV metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 3. State […]
Metro News
CAMC acquires Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. — Greenbrier Valley Medical Center is officially a part of Charleston Area Medical Center. The acquisition happened on Sunday. In March 2022, CAMC Health Network and Morgantown-based Mon Health System announced their intent to form a single health care system called Vandalia Health that will stretch across the state.
WSAZ
New baseball coach to be introduced at Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Board of Governors has a special meeting planned later this week to approve the contract for a new head baseball coach. According to a university news release, the meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. “The special meeting is being called by Marshall...
