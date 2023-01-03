Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ABC 4
Alta High School evacuated after finding suspicious bag left behind
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Police have determined that the contents of the suspicious bag left at Alta High School did not contain an explosive device. Officers are currently investigating the former student who brought the bag on campus to see if any criminal acts were committed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Jan...
Toddler who almost drowned called 'fighter' by family
A toddler almost drowned at a hotel in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday, but his family says he is getting better.
kjzz.com
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
KSLTV
Investigation continues after Park City ski patrol employee falls to death off lift
PARK CITY, Utah — The investigation into the death of a Park City Mountain Resort ski patrol worker continued Tuesday. The 29-year-old man — identified Wednesday as Christian Helger of Millcreek, Utah — died Monday after he fell off a chair on the Short Cut chairlift. “There...
Horrifying details emerge as ski resort worker, 29, killed in devastating 50ft plunge after being ejected from chairlift
HORRIFIC details have emerged in the death of a 29-year-old ski worker who was ejected from a chairlift and plunged 50ft in a devastating fall. The tragic incident happened on Monday after a tree fell on the lift line at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. The tree fell...
kjzz.com
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
KSLTV
Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Alta High given all clear after evacuation due to suspicious bag
SANDY, Utah — Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Alta High School was given the all clear after a suspicious bag had been found. Students and faculty at Alta High School were evacuated from the school as a precaution and at the request of first responders Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious bag was found, according to Canyons School District spokesperson Jeff Haney.
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested, new details revealed in December homicide at apartments on Redwood Road
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to a tipster, West Valley City Police officers located and arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting and fatally injuring a 20-year-old man outside an apartment complex on Redwood Road in December.. The victim later died at the hospital. According to...
KSLTV
Charges: Stranger grabbed young girl at wedding reception and took her to a dark room
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for a Kearns man accused of taking a girl at a wedding reception into a dark room before the girl was able to break free and get help. Aaron Scott Wensel, 27, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court...
Loved ones react to the death of Provo Airport private plane crash victim
The pilot of the private jet that crashed into the Provo Airfield yesterday has been identified as 62-year-old Nathan Ricks, who died in the collision. Today friends and family shared how he inspired people around the world and made a difference in their lives.
kjzz.com
Concerns raised after sidewalk snow forced man in wheelchair onto Redwood Road
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man in a wheelchair was forced to ride in the road Tuesday morning because the sidewalks were not cleared of snow. He was seen at 4100 South and Redwood Road. “I started noticing the sidewalks all the way up to work and saying, 'oh...
Utah resort employee identified in fatal tree fall accident
At least three government agencies are, or will, ask questions about how a tree fell onto a ski lift, killing a Utah ski resort employee Monday.
Childhood learning center closes after driver crashes into Kearns building
The Kearns Community Action Center building was forced to close after a suspected drunk driver crashed into the building, causing damage to the roof, walls and fence.
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
New details released after driver on meth kills pedestrian, injures several others
A Utah man is facing several charges after allegedly smoking methamphetamine, stealing a truck, fleeing an accident, crashing into several vehicles, and killing a pedestrian on New Year's Eve, according to West Valley City Police.
kjzz.com
Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
eastidahonews.com
Man dies at Utah ski resort
PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
Police searching for package thief in Springville, neighboring cities
Springville Police are looking for an individual who has been stealing packages in Springville and neighboring cities.
