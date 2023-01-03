ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Alta High School evacuated after finding suspicious bag left behind

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Police have determined that the contents of the suspicious bag left at Alta High School did not contain an explosive device. Officers are currently investigating the former student who brought the bag on campus to see if any criminal acts were committed. ORIGINAL STORY:. Jan...
SANDY, UT
KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

UPDATE: Alta High given all clear after evacuation due to suspicious bag

SANDY, Utah — Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Alta High School was given the all clear after a suspicious bag had been found. Students and faculty at Alta High School were evacuated from the school as a precaution and at the request of first responders Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious bag was found, according to Canyons School District spokesperson Jeff Haney.
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
MAGNA, UT
eastidahonews.com

Man dies at Utah ski resort

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A skier died at a Park City area ski resort Sunday, Park City fire officials said. Emergency responders received a call sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday reporting the incident. The deceased man, identified as being in his 70s, did not die of...
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy