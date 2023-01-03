Read full article on original website
WVU Gains Commitment from Louisiana Monroe Transfer OL Chase Rodriguez
West Virginia adds to the offensive line with a commitment from a transferring player. University of Louisiana Monroe transfer Chase Rodriguez tweets that, not only has he received an offer from WVU, but he is 100% committed to the Mountaineers. Listed at 6’2″ and 343 pounds on the ULM athletics...
What is WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger refereeing?
Over the weekend, West Virginia was whistled for a season-high 27 fouls and multiple key players were saddled with foul trouble as the Mountaineers struggled with their backups to get anything going in their Big 12 opener. Front and center with many of those calls was referee Kipp Kissinger, as WVU eventually lost the game in overtime. That led to several questions on the message board about WVU's record with Kissinger, and his connection to "The Three Blind Mice" comment from a couple seasons back. EerSports takes a couple minutes to set the record straight, and to look at the last few seasons with Kissinger refereeing WVU games.
Postgame Reaction to WVU’s Loss to Oklahoma State
West Virginia lost their second-straight game to begin Big 12 play, falling to Oklahoma State 67-60. WVU head coach Bob Huggins and forward Tre Mitchell met with the media to discuss the loss and what’s next. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
West Virginia Set for Matchup at No. 11 Iowa State
The West Virginia University women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its 2022-23 Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tipoff against the Cyclones is set for 7:30...
BREAKING: WVU edge rusher withdraws from NCAA transfer portal
This is one you don't hear very often - a West Virginia Mountaineer has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal, presumably a sign that he will be returning to the program. In this instance, that would be edge rusher Taurus Simmons. Simmons originally entered the portal back on December 13th.
Huggins on Stevenson: “You can’t hurt your team”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia in scoring, but he has yet to see the end of a Big 12 basketball game. Much to the chagrin of head coach Bob Huggins, the fifth-year guard has fouled out of both of WVU’s conference games this season, earning technical fouls in each contest. His latest technical was avoidable: after hitting a go-ahead three-pointer against Oklahoma State, he turned to former Cowboy star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside, and made a gesture to his crotch.
No. 4 Kansas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts its first Big 12 game of the season on Saturday when the Kansas Jayhawks come to Morgantown. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. No. 4 KU at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022. Time:...
How Did Rich Rod Do in His First Year Back as a Head Coach?
There's a portion of the West Virginia fan base that wants Rich Rodriguez to return to Morgantown to lead the Mountaineers. I'm not really sure, to be honest. Since leaving WVU in 2007, Rodriguez hasn't seen much success. He was fired after just three years on the job at Michigan with a 15-22 record and was let go after six seasons at Arizona with a 43-35 record to go along with a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
WVU linebacker enters the transfer portal
West Virginia edge rusher Lanell Carr intends to transfer, according to 247Sports' Carl Reed. Per EerSports' sources, Carr is not officially in the portal as of this story going live, but Reed once coached high school ball in St. Louis and his tweet about Carr transferring was subsequently retweeted by Carr himself.
Brown announces Bilal Marshall as next WR coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced the return of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff on Monday. Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, has been tabbed as WVU’s next wide receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said in a statement released […]
How to watch Rodney Gallagher, Josiah Trotter in high school All-American game Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two of West Virginia football’s highest-rated recruits in the 2023 recruiting class will play their final high school football game on Saturday. They will suit up on the same team and appear on the national stage. Pennsylvania natives, and four-star-caliber recruits Rodney Gallagher III and...
WVU Joins Mix Among Other Major Programs for Bowling Green Transfer WR Tyrone Broden
Still on the hunt for experienced receivers, West Virginia extended an offer to Tyrone Broden. Broden, a Bowling Green transfer, has also garnered attention from several other major programs. He made 32 receptions for 506 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 2022. He just finished his third season at Bowling Green, but has only played two full years, giving him two remaining years of eligibility.
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
The Stain of Shane
Morgantown, West Virginia – Shane Lyons is gone from Morgantown. He’s now 733 miles away in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in his cushy new (old?) job as the Executive Deputy Director of Athletics at the University of Alabama. But the dark cloud that he created will linger over Morgantown, West...
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
Setting the record straight on The Three Blind Mice
Setting the record straight on the Three Blind Mice and WVU's record with Kipp Kissinger reffing their games.
Community begs for a pause on Morgantown Ice Arena project
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A 90-minute emotional discussion Tuesday night at Morgantown City Council meeting in connection with an ice arena project that including comments from WVU baseball coach Randy Mazey. Council chambers were full of hockey players, hockey families and residents telling them to pause a plan that would...
Bald eagle’s wing amputated after being shot in West Virginia
The Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia found and rescued a bald eagle on New Year's Eve with a severely damaged wing.
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
