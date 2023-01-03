Each January during my years in Lubbock I conducted a series of programs for various local organizations on “The State of the World,” prognosticating on how I saw the year ahead. Not being there, I will do an abbreviated version in writing which is much riskier by leaving a record, for as the great philosopher Yogi Berra said, “it’s tough to make predictions -- especially about the future.” Here are the issues which I believe will most impact our world this year: ...

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 10 MINUTES AGO