Pennsylvania State

Boston 25 News WFXT

Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Cities in America

Median household income is an important indicator for understanding the level of wealth in places throughout the country. The national median household income reached $69,021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau December release of the 2021 American Community Survey five-year estimates. The recent five-year national median household income is 10% higher than the previous five-year […]
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

The World of 2023 - What next?

Each January during my years in Lubbock I conducted a series of programs for various local organizations on “The State of the World,” prognosticating on how I saw the year ahead. Not being there, I will do an abbreviated version in writing which is much riskier by leaving a record, for as the great philosopher Yogi Berra said, “it’s tough to make predictions -- especially about the future.” Here are the issues which I believe will most impact our world this year: ...
WBTW News13

South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina ban on abortions after cardiac activity is no more after the latest legal challenge to the state’s 2021 law proved successful. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the restrictions violate the state constitution’s right to privacy. The measure banned abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around […]
The Associated Press

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was sparked by the German theologian’s decision to retire.
kalkinemedia.com

Hong Kong court allows cardinal to attend Benedict funeral: source

A 90-year-old Hong Kong cardinal arrested last year under the city's national security law received court permission on Tuesday to attend the funeral of former pope Benedict XVI, a source told AFP. Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of Asia's highest-ranking Catholics, had his passport confiscated by authorities after he was arrested...
newsnationnow.com

Mass in Rome set to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

(NewsNation) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable, but his health is deteriorating, the Vatican said Thursday. Pope Francis asked for continued prayers for 95-year-old Benedict “in these difficult hours,” a statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. A mass for Benedict is being...
