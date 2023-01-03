Read full article on original website
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis prayed for his predecessor's passage to heaven and again expressed thanks for a lifetime of service to the church, during New Year's Day appearances a day after Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died in retirement at the Vatican. St. Peter's Basilica, where...
More than 60,000 flock to the Vatican to see former Pope Benedict XVI lying in state
Thousands lined up in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City to pay respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, whose funeral is to be held Thursday.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Biden to award Presidential Citizens Medal to several Jan. 6 heroes
Among the 12 recipients are several state officials who resisted pressure from Trump to overturn the election results, law enforcement officers and election workers.
The Richest Cities in America
Median household income is an important indicator for understanding the level of wealth in places throughout the country. The national median household income reached $69,021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau December release of the 2021 American Community Survey five-year estimates. The recent five-year national median household income is 10% higher than the previous five-year […]
The World of 2023 - What next?
Each January during my years in Lubbock I conducted a series of programs for various local organizations on “The State of the World,” prognosticating on how I saw the year ahead. Not being there, I will do an abbreviated version in writing which is much riskier by leaving a record, for as the great philosopher Yogi Berra said, “it’s tough to make predictions -- especially about the future.” Here are the issues which I believe will most impact our world this year: ...
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina ban on abortions after cardiac activity is no more after the latest legal challenge to the state’s 2021 law proved successful. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the restrictions violate the state constitution’s right to privacy. The measure banned abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around […]
'Our final goodbye': Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in unprecedented Vatican City funeral
Thousands of people gathered at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City to mourn the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in a funeral that had no blueprint.
Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis joined tens of thousands of faithful in bidding farewell to Benedict XVI at a rare requiem Mass Thursday for a dead pope presided over by a living one, ending an unprecedented decade for the Catholic Church that was sparked by the German theologian’s decision to retire.
Hong Kong court allows cardinal to attend Benedict funeral: source
A 90-year-old Hong Kong cardinal arrested last year under the city's national security law received court permission on Tuesday to attend the funeral of former pope Benedict XVI, a source told AFP. Cardinal Joseph Zen, one of Asia's highest-ranking Catholics, had his passport confiscated by authorities after he was arrested...
Mass in Rome set to honor Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
(NewsNation) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable, but his health is deteriorating, the Vatican said Thursday. Pope Francis asked for continued prayers for 95-year-old Benedict “in these difficult hours,” a statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. A mass for Benedict is being...
