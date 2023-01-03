Skier identified in deadly Breckenridge avalanche

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A skier who died over the weekend in an avalanche in Breckenridge has been identified.

The 22-year-old was Nick Feinstein, according to the University of Northern Colorado. The university said Feinstein was the son of UNC President Andy Feinstein, who also was caught in the avalanche but was able to escape and call for help.

“Our thoughts are with the entire Feinstein family at this incredibly difficult time,” a statement from the university reads.

Andy Feinstein “did not sustain significant physical injuries,” according to the university.

Nick Feinstein (Credit: University of Northern Colorado)

The father and son had accessed a backcountry area called the Numbers, outside the boundary of Breckenridge Ski Resort on Peak 10, according to Summit County Rescue Group .

The Numbers is “a common area for people to leave the ski area and recreate in the backcountry,” according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center . It has south- to southeast-facing terrain at about 11,600 feet.

The avalanche happened around 1 p.m., partially burying Andy Feinstein and completely burying his son. Rescuers recovered Nick Feinstein just before 3:15 p.m., a little more than an hour and a half after his father found cell phone service and reported the slide, according to the CAIC.

This marks the second avalanche death so far this winter, according to the CAIC. A snowboarder died days earlier after an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.

