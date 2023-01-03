ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Rally car star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRRS2_0k1SOfDY00

Rally car icon Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident on Monday. He was 55.

Block’s company Hoonigan Industries announced his death in a social media post. The Californian became one of the most well-known racers thanks to his rally car success and was one of the co-founders of DC Shoe Company.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon,” the company’s statement said. “And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed. Please respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

Block was snowmobiling in Utah on Monday. He posted footage on social media earlier in the day.

In addition to his rally cars, Block also competed in motocross and skateboarding. He amassed 16 wins in 60 Rally America starts from 2005-14 and scored five medals in the X Games. Block finished third, second, and third Rallycross at the X Games from 2006-08. He’s also one of just a handful of Americans who have scored points in the World Rally Championship.

While his motorsports success was a big reason for his fame, his embrace of social media made him a superstar. Block’s YouTube channel has nearly 2 million subscribers and he had over 7 million followers on Instagram. The videos from his Gymkhana video series are some of the most popular motorsports videos on the internet.

After relationships with Ford and Subaru throughout his career, Block inked a deal with Audi in the fall in a deal designed to help promote the automaker’s electric cars. His daughter Lia, 16, is a rally racer herself and competed in her first race at the age of 11. Lea has been competing for her father’s Hoonigan Racing since beginning her career.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah

Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
UTAH STATE
game-news24.com

The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident

Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
GAMINGbible

Forza Horizon 5 is being flooded with tributes to Ken Block

Forza Horizon 5 players are paying tribute to rally legend and YouTube star Ken Block who, in recent days, sadly passed away at the age of 55. Block was pronounced dead by local authorities near his ranch in the Mill Hollow area of Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, Utah, following a snowmobile accident. The vehicle was said to have overturned on a steep slope.
COLORADO STATE
fordmuscle.com

ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.
NBC Sports

Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 3: Ricky Brabec withdraws after being injured in crash

Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories. Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.
RideApart

MotoGP Racers Pay Tribute To The Multi-Talented Legend Ken Block

On January 2, 2023, legendary motorsports personality Ken Block died in a snowmobile crash in the Mill Hollow natural area in Utah. He was 55 years old and had been riding with a group, although he was alone at the time of the crash. According to the local sheriff’s office,...
UTAH STATE
racer.com

Shwartzman tops four-car IndyCar test at Sebring

Chip Ganassi Racing, Dale Coyne Racing, and Team Penske conducted the first private NTT IndyCar Series test of the year on Wednesday and once it was over, Ferrari Formula 1 test driver Robert Shwartzman led the group in the No. 11 CGR Honda with an unofficial best lap of 52.539s on Sebring International Raceway’s short course.
SEBRING, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
219K+
Followers
151K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy