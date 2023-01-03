ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Elderly woman dies in Buckhead apartment fire, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed that an elderly woman is dead after a fire in Buckhead.

Crews were on the scene battling a fire at an apartment complex on Lakemoore Drive Monday night.

A Channel 2 photographer went to the scene and captured photos.

Atlanta fire officials said when they arrived at the scene, there was a lot of fire on the second floor of the three-story building.

A bystander told AFRD a person was trapped inside. Firefighters broke the door down to try to rescue the woman from inside the building, but when they found her, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

