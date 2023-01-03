Elderly woman dies in Buckhead apartment fire, officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue confirmed that an elderly woman is dead after a fire in Buckhead.

Crews were on the scene battling a fire at an apartment complex on Lakemoore Drive Monday night.

A Channel 2 photographer went to the scene and captured photos.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta fire officials said when they arrived at the scene, there was a lot of fire on the second floor of the three-story building.

A bystander told AFRD a person was trapped inside. Firefighters broke the door down to try to rescue the woman from inside the building, but when they found her, she had already succumbed to her injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group