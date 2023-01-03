Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Gives Bianca Belair Bloody Beating After Bray Wyatt Tease
WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off the new year with the Raw Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss, but Bliss forced a non-finish to their match with a bloody beating of Bianca Belair following a tease of more of Bray Wyatt's influence. Ever since Wyatt was teased to be returning to the WWE, there had been further teases of a reignited connection between he and former compatriot Bliss despite the fact that she had done her best to move on from her time under his influence. But it's looking like that's no longer really going to happen.
ringsidenews.com
Why Doudrop Was Pulled From WWE Television
WWE announced last year that NXT UK was going on a hiatus ahead of NXT Europe’s launch in 2023. This news came as a shock for fans, as NXT UK is responsible for producing some of the company’s top stars over the years. Many NXT UK wrestlers were held back, but it looks like they are currently sorting out visa difficulties.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
nodq.com
Doudrop addresses report about her absence from WWE television
Doudrop hasn’t competed on WWE television since the September 6th 2022 edition of NXT. In regards to her absence, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained that Doudrop along with other international stars such as Blair Davenport, Tyler Bate, and Gallus have been dealing with visa issues that need to be resolved before they can return to television.
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
stillrealtous.com
Two Men In Uncle Howdy Masks Appear On WWE Raw
The Uncle Howdy storyline has kept fans guessing for some time now and last week Uncle Howdy appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Bray Wyatt. This week on Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, but she got herself disqualified when two men in Uncle Howdy masks appeared.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
nodq.com
Jeff Jarrett: “I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain”
As previously noted, Max Caster rapped about Jeff Jarrett “stealing” his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. During his podcast, Jeff addressed the fallout from Caster’s rap…. “The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Injured? What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Find out what happened with Seth Rollins after WWE Raw went off the air that led fans in attendance to believe he may be injured!. Thanks to @TN_Loudmouth in attendance at tonight’s taping of WWE Raw, there could be some concern for Seth Rollins after the show went off live TV.
Yardbarker
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
nodq.com
Sasha Banks reportedly not alone heading into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and is expected to make further appearances in Japan. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sasha’s former WWE women’s tag team title partner Trinity “Naomi” Fatu is also currently slated to be in Japan. Johnson noted the following…
bodyslam.net
Max Caster Reveals John Cena Told Him He Does Rap Gimmick Better Than He Ever Did
Max Caster is one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions and he is always a highlight of AEW television. After all, fans simply stay quiet and listen whenever Caster drops his bars. While speaking with AJ Awesome on The AJ Awesome Show, Caster was asked to name his inspirations...
wrestlinginc.com
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
Popculture
Comedian and Sports Broadcaster Reveal Engagement
A sports broadcaster is getting married. Katie Nolan recently appeared on The GoJo Show with Mike Golic Jr. and announced she is getting married to comedian Dan Soder. Golic asked Nolan if they can talk about "the thing." And that's when Nolan showed off her engagement ring. "What thing? …...
bodyslam.net
WrestleMania 39 Nearing Legitimate Sell Out For Both Nights
It looks like WrestleMania 39 will be packed houses on both nights of the event. Wrestletix has been tracking the WrestleMania 39 ticket sales and according to their data, the first batch of tickets is nearly sold out. SoFi Stadium has a maximum capacity of over 100,000 people, but the venue is currently configured for 51,146 fans. We’re fast approaching a sellout for both nights.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Opening Theme To Undergo Slight Remix
“Light The Fuse” is set to undergo a slight makeover with the new era of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select now reports that Grapsody’s Will Washington noted on the podcast that the AEW Dynamite theme song, “Light The Fuse” is set to get a bit of a remix. Of course, other production changes are also expected.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
