LAPD officer injured during altercation with assault suspect in Sherman Oaks
A Los Angeles police officer had to be hospitalized after getting into an altercation in Sherman Oaks Wednesday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Beverly Glen Boulevard and Deervale Drive around 10 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Marin said. Investigators said the officer was involved in a fight with an assault with a […]
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
Hours-long barricade in Studio City prompts response from SWAT
A SWAT team descended on a quiet Studio City street in response to an hours-long barricade situation. One man was seen hiding from SWAT on the roof.
Suspect Shot, Killed by LAPD Officers in South Los Angeles
An 40-year-old man armed with a sharp metal pole was shot and killed by police during a confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers in South Los Angeles, and an investigation of the shooting is continuing Wednesday.
Rolex, jewelry stolen in East Hollywood armed robbery: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in East Hollywood overnight. It happened in the area near 4868 Melrose Avenue. According to police, the suspects armed with two guns stole an unknown amount of jewelry including a Rolex and were last seen in a black Range Rover leaving the scene.
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
Female suspect pleads not guilty in woman’s killing in Pasadena
A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from the killing of another woman in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that...
Man charged with alleged DUI death of motorist pushing disabled van
A Los Angeles man was charged today in connection with an alleged DUI crash that killed a 62-year-old man who was pushing a disabled van in Long Beach on New Year’s Eve.
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him
A Black LAPD officer who works in the Media Relations Division alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as "boys" is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.
LAPD's Officers Have a Drunk Driving Problem
The Los Angeles Police Department spent the holiday season attempting to tackle the widespread issue of drunk driving among its own officers. The LAPD confirmed to KNBC that seven officers were arrested during the first two weeks of December. The arrests served as the impetus for a department-wide bulletin about a sudden increase in alcohol-related arrests within the department, which has been a long-running problem.
South LA shooting leaves woman critically injured
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South...
Black N’ Blue Attempted Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
The suspect who was arrested on attempted murder in connection to the Black N’ Blue shooting Halloween morning pleaded not guilty to five felony counts last month. Isaac Rashad Clark, 23, from Lancaster pled not guilty to one felony count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, possession of a firearm by a ...
Police arrest 24-year-old man in Echo Park hit-and-run
The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Los Angeles man in connection with a November hit-and-run causing injuries. On Thursday, police sought the public’s help in identifying the driver seen fleeing the scene after a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park on Nov. 9, police said in a news release.
Man Fatally Shoots USC Apartment Complex Security Officer
Los Angeles, California – A security officer guarding a private student housing complex near the University of California (USC) was shot and killed Wednesday by a trespasser he was escorting off the property. The victim has been identified as Jave Garanganao, 41, and was employed by Secure Net Alliance,...
The Tustin Police arrested a driver who blocked an intersection and appeared to be high
Tustin police officers were called to investigate a possible DUI in the Old Town Tustin area. The male driver was stopped blocking traffic lanes with the vehicle running. The suspect exhibited signs of drug intoxication and refused to exit the vehicle. Officers extracted the male from the vehicle and took him into custody.
Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA
LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
