KTLA

$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
foxla.com

Rolex, jewelry stolen in East Hollywood armed robbery: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in East Hollywood overnight. It happened in the area near 4868 Melrose Avenue. According to police, the suspects armed with two guns stole an unknown amount of jewelry including a Rolex and were last seen in a black Range Rover leaving the scene.
KTLA

Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County

Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
Jalopnik

LAPD's Officers Have a Drunk Driving Problem

The Los Angeles Police Department spent the holiday season attempting to tackle the widespread issue of drunk driving among its own officers. The LAPD confirmed to KNBC that seven officers were arrested during the first two weeks of December. The arrests served as the impetus for a department-wide bulletin about a sudden increase in alcohol-related arrests within the department, which has been a long-running problem.
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves woman critically injured

LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South...
KTLA.com

Police arrest 24-year-old man in Echo Park hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Los Angeles man in connection with a November hit-and-run causing injuries. On Thursday, police sought the public’s help in identifying the driver seen fleeing the scene after a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park on Nov. 9, police said in a news release.
campussafetymagazine.com

Man Fatally Shoots USC Apartment Complex Security Officer

Los Angeles, California – A security officer guarding a private student housing complex near the University of California (USC) was shot and killed Wednesday by a trespasser he was escorting off the property. The victim has been identified as Jave Garanganao, 41, and was employed by Secure Net Alliance,...
newsantaana.com

The Tustin Police arrested a driver who blocked an intersection and appeared to be high

Tustin police officers were called to investigate a possible DUI in the Old Town Tustin area. The male driver was stopped blocking traffic lanes with the vehicle running. The suspect exhibited signs of drug intoxication and refused to exit the vehicle. Officers extracted the male from the vehicle and took him into custody.
foxla.com

Man found dead on campus of a high school in LA

LOS ANGELES - A man's body was found outside a building on the campus of Los Angeles High School Tuesday. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles School Police officers responded around 7:10 a.m. to the campus in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area in response to a radio call of an ``Ambulance Death Investigation," according to the LAPD.
foxla.com

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
