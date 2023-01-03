Read full article on original website
Wargasm's video for their Slipknot-inspired single Super Fiend captures the beautiful chaos of the best rock gigs
Fast-rising Brits Wargasm share the video for Super Fiend, documenting the excitement of their all-action live shows
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert. For 10 days, these celebrities...
After being dubbed “The World’s Ugliest Bride”, Husband Leaves Her with New Born Child
In 2011, a couple's wedding photos were posted to Facebook and quickly went viral, but not for the reasons they might have hoped. The woman, who was just 30 years old at the time, was dubbed the "world's ugliest bride" by news outlets and internet users around the globe.
Jason Aldean Reacts to Awesome Backyard Bonfire Cover of ‘Got What I Got’
Jason Aldean knows there’s nothing better than grabbing a beer with your guys and singing in the backyard around a crackling bonfire. So call Aldean very entertained when he discovered a group of friends doing just that. And they were singing one of his hits! Aldean gave their backyard performance a hell yes on his social media, sharing it with the caption “Damn boys, y’all gettin it. Sounds awesome!” He hash-tagged the group Country Boys 2 Men. They sang his 2020 hit “Got What I Got.”
Mike Nesmith Confesses The Monkees ‘Were Not Brothers or Especially Close’ Despite Their Happy on-Camera Personas
Mike Nesmith confessed his real feelings about The Monkees many years after their quick rise to the top of the music and television fields in the late 1960s.
Lainey Wilson’s Country Cover Of Queen’s “Fat Bottomed Girls” Is So Damn Good
Lainey Wilson has probably had a better year than just about anybody. From winning the CMA for New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year, to making her acting debut as Abby on Yellowstone and releasing a new album Bell Bottom Country, she has absolute kicked ass…
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits
Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
Bad Bunny Surprises Fans With Concert on Puerto Rico Gas Station Roof
He might fill stadiums and have the biggest songs in the world, but Bad Bunny will always show love to his beloved Puerto Rico. On Tuesday, the reggaetón superstar returned to his native island to host a gift giveaway with his Good Bunny Foundation, and ended the night by throwing a surprise concert from on top of a gas station. The impromptu concert came as Bad Bunny was filming the music video for his song “La Jumpa” alongside Arcangel. After recording part of the video — in front of a massive crowd that filled Calle Loíza — the musician decided to...
Cher Has Flashbacks to Willie Nelson’s Weed-Filled Tour Bus: ‘Just Drugs Everywhere’
From the stories that have been shared over the years from artists who have spent any amount of time on Willie Nelson’s tour bus, the vehicle has earned quite the reputation for its nights of weed-fueled antics. In new clips from Cher’s visit to the Kelly Clarkson Show, the pair traded stories about entering the country musician’s hazy bus, which, to Clarkson’s surprise, was not the inspiring scent behind the Seventies edition of Cher’s decades-themed perfume. “I was shocked the ‘70s didn’t smell like marijuana,” Clarkson told Cher. “I was like, oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie...
Hayley Williams Doesn’t “Dare” Play Guitar Live Because of Sexist Comments
Hayley Williams of said that most of the time she doesn’t “dare” play guitar live because she knows it will lead to a deluge of sexist comments. The conversation came with Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers on Spotify’s Face to Face podcast. “I think for us one of the hardest or most irritating things about being women is probably just stupid, stupid comments on the internet,” Teasdale said. “Like, ‘Oh she’s holding that guitar but she’s not actually playing it.’ When, for example, I am just not using my guitar but then I need to play it in the chorus or something, there will always be a comment like, ‘Girls shouldn’t play guitar, women shouldn’t play guitar,’ and it’s just — it’s so dated but it’s still there! And I just hate it so much and it’s so frustrating.”
The Beatles Song Where Paul McCartney Tried and Failed to Conduct an Orchestra
Paul McCartney wanted a Beatles song done a specific way, but the orchestra the band hired was confused by his instructions
Paul McCartney Jokingly Apologized When The Beatles Stopped a Star From Hitting No. 1
Paul McCartney discussed his feelings on one of The Beatles' albums that lasted hundreds of weeks on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Live Album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster: Stream
Zach Bryan has made a strong statement with the title of his surprise new live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), and vowed to embark on a 2023 tour with “prices as cheap as possible.” Stream the LP below via Apple Music or Spotify.
David Lee Roth: Working with Eddie Van Halen Was “Better Than Any Love Affair”
David Lee Roth and the Van Halen camp haven’t always seen eye to eye, but the singer recently offered some touching remarks while reflecting on his longtime bandmate, the late Eddie Van Halen. Roth opened up about his working relationship with the guitar legend on his The Roth Show...
Billy Joel and Producer Phil Ramone Captured Collaborative Magic on The Stranger: The Opus
Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. The Stranger didn’t just mark Billy Joel’s critical breakthrough, but the beginning of a decade-long creative partnership with producer Phil Ramone. Together, the two would create some of the most lasting songs in music, and it all began with those first sessions in the summer of 1977.
Foo Fighters’ 10 Best Covers
Covers have always been an integral part of the Foo Fighters lore. From Dave Grohl’s early demo doodling to extended live medleys to the late Taylor Hawkins’ fan-favorite side project Chevy Metal, the Foo’s love to pay homage to their influences — and have a damn good time while doing it too.
Cardi B Channels Her Inner Emo, Sings Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar We’re Goin Down”: Watch
Cardi B will sing anything you want to hear, even Fall Out Boy, ’cause that’s just who she is this week. The rapper belted a few lines of the pop punk band’s 2005 classic “Sugar We’re Goin Down” at a New Year’s party in Miami, and you can watch the brief cover go down below.
