The Hidden Meaning Behind Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring

By Nakeisha Campbell
 2 days ago

In 2017, Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a custom ring that will (quite possibly) go down in history as one of the most iconic royal engagement rings of all time.

The three-stone sparkler was actually designed by Harry, and jewelry experts estimate that it's worth at least $300,000. But did you know that the ring has a special meaning—including a touching tribute to Princess Diana ?

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

You'll notice that the ring features a large, cushion-cut center diamond, which is an estimated three carats. Believe it or not, that stone was sourced from Botswana, which is where Prince Harry and Markle took their first vacation together. (Fun fact: While visiting Botswana in 2017, Harry teamed up with a friend and did some secret diamond scouting, according to Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.)

During his engagement interview with BBC in 2017, Harry said, "It was I think about three, maybe four weeks [after our first date] that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we camped out with each other under the stars…she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."

As for two side stones, they came from Princess Diana's jewelry collection. Prince Harry said in an interview with People , "The little diamonds [on] either side are from my mother's jewelry collection to make sure that she's with us on this—on this crazy journey together."

Markle added, "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is—and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to—to know that she's a part of this with us."

Sounds like Prince Harry hit the jackpot with this stunning (and meaningful) ring design.

The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date

Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
