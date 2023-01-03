ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

delawarebusinessnow.com

Gillespie Hall PR firm acquired by Philly agency

GillespieHall, a public relations agency based near Wilmington, has been acquired by Slice Communications, a Philadelphia. Started in 2006 by Bridget Paverd, GillespieHall represents several state-wide non-profits, government offices, corporations, and other interests around the nation. Slice is headed by Cassandra Bailey,. The new integrated agency will serve more than...
WILMINGTON, DE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware

Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Beebe adds lab, imaging services at new Milford location

Beebe Healthcare now offers laboratory and imaging services at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Way. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of services from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. Beebe’s fifth Walk-In Care Center is expected...
MILFORD, DE
Delaware LIVE News

24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware

Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Lydia York sworn in as Del. State Auditor

Delaware has a new Auditor of Accounts. Democrat Lydia York, a longtime lawyer and accounting professional, was sworn in at Delaware State University in Dover Tuesday. York was the winner of the general election as well as a September Democratic primary. She entered the campaign in July and defeated previous state Auditor Kathy McGuiness in the September primary.
DELAWARE STATE
nccpdnews.com

COLD CASE REVIEW: LA’HMEER CARTER & BRIAN ELLER

(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to the case.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County

LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.Information about their condition was not immediately available.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas price soars past national figure

Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Fuel spill in Mill Creek

Hockessin firefighters, and environmental crews from Belvedere Fire Company and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), worked to contain a fuel spill in Hockessin Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. off of Valley Road along a section of Mill Creek next...
HOCKESSIN, DE

