Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Help available for drivers who fear crossing Delaware Memorial Bridge
If you’ve ever white-knuckled your way across the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which rises up to 200 feet high, imagine what it’s like for those with fears of heights or crossing bridges. The Delaware River and Bay Authority offers an escort service.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Andrea Vasquez of Wilmington, Delaware. Vasquez was last seen in the Wilmington area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Gillespie Hall PR firm acquired by Philly agency
GillespieHall, a public relations agency based near Wilmington, has been acquired by Slice Communications, a Philadelphia. Started in 2006 by Bridget Paverd, GillespieHall represents several state-wide non-profits, government offices, corporations, and other interests around the nation. Slice is headed by Cassandra Bailey,. The new integrated agency will serve more than...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
Where Are the Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware?. Located near the Atlantic Ocean, Mariachi Restaurant is an authentic Spanish and Mexican restaurant. Its menu includes Latin American cuisine, such as ceviche and Sopa de lima. The restaurant offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Aside from the food, the restaurant also offers a selection of drinks. You can enjoy a glass of sangria or mimosa while enjoying your meal. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for customers who want to sit outside during warmer months. You can also take your meal home with you. The restaurant accepts major credit cards. It is a good choice for families dining out on a budget.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Beebe adds lab, imaging services at new Milford location
Beebe Healthcare now offers laboratory and imaging services at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Way. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of services from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. Beebe’s fifth Walk-In Care Center is expected...
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware
Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County
Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Jan. 9 to operate
"Restaurant operators, we fuel the city, we employ so many people, we provide economic impact for a lot of different areas. We provide jobs. Help us," said Sean McGranaghan, the Director of Operations for Winnie's in Manayunk.
WDEL 1150AM
Lydia York sworn in as Del. State Auditor
Delaware has a new Auditor of Accounts. Democrat Lydia York, a longtime lawyer and accounting professional, was sworn in at Delaware State University in Dover Tuesday. York was the winner of the general election as well as a September Democratic primary. She entered the campaign in July and defeated previous state Auditor Kathy McGuiness in the September primary.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW: LA’HMEER CARTER & BRIAN ELLER
(New Castle, DE 19720) The victims and families of our unsolved homicides are not forgotten and there are ongoing efforts by the New Castle County Division of Police and the Criminal Investigation Unit Cold Case Squad, to bring about a resolution to each and every case. In an effort to refresh the community’s recollection and investigate every possible lead we will be posting again the information pertaining to the case.
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to Close
This closure adds to the other losses of businesses that the City of Brotherly Love has suffered recently. Marshall's Department Store in Center City Philadelphia, PAPhoto byGoogle Maps.
1 hospitalized after RV explodes in Chester County
LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when an RV exploded in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Images from Chopper 3 showed the damage after the explosion on Street Road in Cochranville, part of Londonderry Township.Firefighters and paramedics arrived just before 8 a.m. and transported one person to a hospital.Information about their condition was not immediately available.
3 women arrested for allegedly stealing about $20K in merchandise from Ulta, department stores
Police say when the women were arrested they found around $20,000 worth of items in the getaway car.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware gas price soars past national figure
Delaware’s gas price is now well above the national average as the run-up that began over the holidays continues. Prices rose two cents a gallon to $3.26 between Sunday and Monday. That’s up a whopping 34 cents from a week ago, but still nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, AAA reported.
WDEL 1150AM
Fuel spill in Mill Creek
Hockessin firefighters, and environmental crews from Belvedere Fire Company and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), worked to contain a fuel spill in Hockessin Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. off of Valley Road along a section of Mill Creek next...
fox29.com
Group accused of stealing thousands in fragrances from Pennsylvania Ulta Beauty stores
WEST WHITELAND TWP, Pa. - Three Delaware women were arrested in Chester County after police say the trio robbed an Ulta beauty store and other retailers in neighboring counties. West Whiteland Township Police shared surveillance video that allegedly shows the women brazenly filling store baskets with thousands worth of fragrances...
