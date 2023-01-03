Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field During ‘Monday Night Football’ Game
The Buffalo Bills safety was administered CPR and taken to a hospital, and the Bills-Bengals game subsequently was temporarily suspended.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
BREAKING: Bills vs. Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, causing the game to be temporarily suspended.
Bills' Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and...
Texans cancel player media availability following Bills S Damar Hamlin medical emergency
The Houston Texans canceled all media availability for players and team meetings Tuesday. The move comes in response to the NFL coming to a standstill following the medical emergency of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. During the first quarter of the Bills’ game with the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collapsed to the ground after getting up from making a tackle. Hamlin required CPR and was carried via ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
iheart.com
Humanity In Sports. MNF Game Stopped For Injured Bills Player [Update]
It's a sad thing when a game that so many look at as a dream, turns into a nightmare on national television. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on field after making a tackle and taking some contact. His teammates were visibly shaken and some were even crying after the safety took a hit.
Comments / 0