ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 80

Devante
2d ago

Dallas is a very bad/dangerous place. After working as a juvenile officer for Dallas County for 4yrs, I made a promise to never “just go” there without a very solid reason! Also one of the worst jobs even

Reply(9)
17
Kentrelle Okereke
2d ago

What are his parents thinking right now or do they even care. He could have chose to do some with his life but he prefer to rob gas stations. Now a life is taken and his life is thrown away as well.

Reply(11)
13
MFrazier
2d ago

First, My condolences and sympathy to both families.But I'm confused...the article heading reads, "killed trying to stop robbery." The story say any actions were being taken to prevent the robber. or provoke this robber in anyway. This was a unnecessary execution.And for the record, ppl are bad, evil, careless with life...everywhere.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas

The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx 18-wheeler that was left overturned.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run on Jan. 4 in Fort Worth.Police said they believe a vehicle struck her in the early morning hours. She was found just before 8 a.m. in the roadway at 100 West Freeway EB.The driver involved fled the scene without calling the police or helping the woman. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4885.
FORT WORTH, TX
Ellis County Press

18-year-old shot during carjacking at Waxahachie Walmart

WAXAHACHIE – A carjacking at the Walmart in Waxahachie left one 18-year-old store employee with multiple gunshot wounds and two suspects at large. On Dec. 31 at approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart store in Waxahachie in response to the shooting. While the victim’s name has...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene

A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Death in Custody on Cardiff Street

On January 3, 2023, at about 10:00 PM, Dallas Police responded to a request to assist Dallas Fire Rescue with a combative patient at 5122 Cardiff Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived DFR and a family member was trying to control the man. Officers were able to place the man into handcuffs with minimal force and he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into a DFR ambulance for transport. While on the way to a local hospital, the man went into cardiac arrest. The man died at the hospital at 11:19 pm.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating after man died in their custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a man died while in their custody Tuesday.At about 10 p.m. Jan. 3, officers responded to a request from Dallas-Fire Rescue for help with a "combative patient" at 5122 Cardiff St., police said.Police said when officers arrived, DFR and a family member of the man were trying to control him. Officers were able to place the man in handcuffs with "minimal force," police said. He was then placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.While en route to the hospital, the man went into cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital at 11:19 p.m., police said. His identity has not been released at this time.The Dallas County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene and will conduct their own investigation.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Eddie Lopez's killer

DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police say road rage took the life of a family man on his way home after playing a set with his band. Detectives say the shooter was in a blue Mitsubishi Eclipse SUV. That car and the people in it are the...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy