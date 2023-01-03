ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field; MNF game postponed

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 2 days ago
The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR.

Hamlin, 24, took a hit in the chest area while making a tackle in the first quarter. Hamlin got up, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand then fell backward about three seconds later, lying motionless.

Hamlin was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. ESPN reported that Hamlin is in critical condition.

Players from both teams gathered around, many in tears, as trainers provided medical assistance to Hamlin.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. PT, Hamlin agent released a short statement announcing there is no update at this time.

At around the same time, ESPN's Coley Harvey reported that the hospital does not anticipate giving an update on Hamlin's status tonight.

The game was officially called for the evening at around 7:00 p.m. PT.

NFL Statment on Bills-Bengals Game:

" Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."

Statement from James Dockery, former NFL player and current head football coach at Xavier Prep:

"After being apart of the game for more than two thirds of my life I can’t say I’ve ever been apart of this situation. We all sign up knowing the potential ramifications of collusion sports, However as someone that has been in those locker rooms I can promise stopping the game was the right thing. At the end of the day family and life are more Important than football and my prayers go out to Hamlin and his family. I pray for his full recovery with all my heart."

