Seattle, WA

Seattle, Washington

Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU

Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Credit Union to close two branches over crime, decline in foot traffic

SEATTLE, Wash. — Another prominent Seattle business is closing up shop, citing crime concerns and also declining foot traffic following the pandemic. Seattle Credit Union will close two branches in February, on the heels of Starbucks shuttering several stores for similar reasons. People in Georgetown were not surprised to...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Body found floating in waters of Lake Union

SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Police Search for Robbery, Carjacking Suspect

Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department is searching for a male suspect who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday,...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Death investigation underway in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend

The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related

Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Man found dead in Lakewood apartment fire

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — West Pierce Fire and Rescue is investigating an apartment fire in Lakewood Wednesday that left one man dead. Crews responded to the fire in the 12900 block of Lincoln Ave SW just before noon. Firefighters said the victim was an adult male and he was the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police find stolen vehicle submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after they found a submerged vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, in the Seward Park neighborhood on Monday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South after someone reported seeing an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington, just off a boat launching dock.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police encourage vigilance when using ATMs following string of robberies in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have recently responded to several incidents where people were robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money at ATMs. In the past two weeks, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) has received seven robbery reports from a Chase bank ATM at 7030 Pacific Ave and a Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet on 3510 S 56th street.
TACOMA, WA

