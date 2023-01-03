Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man faces murder charge in connection to homicide South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE — The man accused of killing a woman in South Lake Union Monday night is now facing a murder charge. is expected to make a first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. The man did not appear in court Wednesday, but a judge found probable cause to charge him with murder in the first degree.
Women stabbed inside Bothell apartment; suspect barricaded himself for hours
BOTHELL, Wash. — Frightening moments inside a Bothell apartment on Wednesday as police say a man viciously stabbed a woman, then barricaded himself for hours. The standoff happened at a complex on Bothell-Everett Highway. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center with what were described as ‘’life-threatening injuries.’’...
Seattle, Washington
Man Arrested After Setting Fire at Georgetown Museum Facility
A 36-year-old man was arrested by police early Wednesday after he set a fire outside a Georgetown building housing a museum operations and storage facility. Just before 3:45 AM, witnesses reported seeing a man attempting to set fire to bushes in the 5900 block of 6th Avenue South. Officers arrived...
First Seattle homicide of 2023, woman found dead in SLU
Seattle police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found in her apartment in South Lake Union Monday evening. Around 5 p.m., police received reports of a dead woman in her 50s at the 400 block of Minor Avenue N. At the scene, officers found a suspect and took them into custody.
KOMO News
Seattle Credit Union to close two branches over crime, decline in foot traffic
SEATTLE, Wash. — Another prominent Seattle business is closing up shop, citing crime concerns and also declining foot traffic following the pandemic. Seattle Credit Union will close two branches in February, on the heels of Starbucks shuttering several stores for similar reasons. People in Georgetown were not surprised to...
q13fox.com
1 person seriously injured in assault; SWAT arrests suspect after standoff in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Snohomish County have arrested a suspect after he barricaded himself inside a home for several hours. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the report of an assault with a weapon before 11:00 am. Wednesday to Bothell Everett Highway near 180th St. SE.
KOMO News
Man taken into custody after stabbing ex-partner multiple times in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — A woman in Snohomish County was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a 45-year-old ex-partner who barricaded himself in her apartment for nearly five hours Wednesday. Sheriff deputies in Snohomish County responded to an assault with...
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
Police Search for Robbery, Carjacking Suspect
Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department is searching for a male suspect who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday,...
q13fox.com
Death investigation underway in Edmonds
EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
Man barricaded himself in Mill Creek home after assault, SWAT negotiating
Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Mill Creek, where a suspect is currently negotiating with members of the SWAT team as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an assault with a...
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish County church vandalized over New Year’s weekend
The Pursuit, a Christian church established in 2014 in the Pacific Northwest, saw its Snohomish County campus marred with graffiti on New Year’s Eve. “On Saturday night, somewhere in the late evening hours, our building got tagged with all sorts of language that’s probably not radio appropriate,” said Pursuit Senior Pastor Russell Johnson on The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “Luckily, we had a facilities crew that works pretty hard around the clock, they were able to get there early Sunday morning and get most of it cleaned up before we were joined by about 2,000 folks from across the region for Sunday service.”
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
q13fox.com
K9, patrol plane lead to arrest of suspected car thief who ran from police, hid in the woods
EDGEWOOD, Wash. - A man suspected of stealing a car and then leading police on a chase with it has been arrested after a K9 and Washington State Patrol airplane were able to lead Pierce County Sheriff's deputies to his hiding spot. Deputies responded to a call about a ‘suspicious’...
Man suspected of murder after standoff in Granite Falls
A 36-year-old man who held police in a standoff this morning in Granite Falls is now a murder suspect. Police believe he shot a man to death Monday night outside of the victim’s apartment in Marysville. The victim’s girlfriend gave police the suspect’s information – as he was known...
myedmondsnews.com
Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related
Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
KOMO News
Man found dead in Lakewood apartment fire
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — West Pierce Fire and Rescue is investigating an apartment fire in Lakewood Wednesday that left one man dead. Crews responded to the fire in the 12900 block of Lincoln Ave SW just before noon. Firefighters said the victim was an adult male and he was the...
Seattle police find stolen vehicle submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after they found a submerged vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, in the Seward Park neighborhood on Monday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South after someone reported seeing an antenna sticking out of Lake Washington, just off a boat launching dock.
KOMO News
Police encourage vigilance when using ATMs following string of robberies in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have recently responded to several incidents where people were robbed at gunpoint while withdrawing money at ATMs. In the past two weeks, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) has received seven robbery reports from a Chase bank ATM at 7030 Pacific Ave and a Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet on 3510 S 56th street.
q13fox.com
Seattle Fire Department: Body pulled from Lake Union
Breaking news out of Seattle Wednesday morning where crews pulled a body from Lake Union near Duke's Seafood. This is an ongoing investigation.
